On Friday, October 7, Venezuela announced its condemnation for the resolution approved by the United Nations Human Rights Council which renewed the mandate of the independent “Fact-Finding Mission” on the country.

Through an official statement published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government of Venezuela stated that “this Resolution is the result of the shameful double standards, selectivity, and politicized use of the mechanisms of the Human Rights Council by a minority group of states which obediently follow the dictates of the government of the United States of America in its obsession to attack Venezuelan democratic institutions.”

The statement added that the Venezuelan government will take the necessary political and diplomatic measures in view of the pretensions of promoting this so-called independent mission, which attacks the right to sovereignty and self-determination of the Venezuelan people.

It also pointed out that the “independent” mission, whose mandate was renewed on Friday with 19 votes in favor and five against, “violates the charter of the United Nations, the relevant resolutions of the General Assembly, and the institution-building package of the Human Rights Council, among other relevant instruments” of international law.

Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs Carlos Faría shared the statement in a Twitter post and wrote, “Regarding the infamous resolution approved by the UN Human Rights Council, which renews the hostile monitoring mechanism called ‘Fact-Finding Mission,’ Venezuela ratifies that it does not recognize any tutelage maneuver that intends to harm us.”

A propósito de la infame Resolución aprobada en el Consejo de Derechos Humanos de la ONU, que renueva el hostil mecanismo de monitoreo denominado “Misión de Determinación de los Hechos”, Venezuela ratifica que no reconoce ninguna maniobra de tutelaje que pretenda vulnerarnos. pic.twitter.com/4SMCntl0AN — Carlos Faria (@Fariacrt) October 7, 2022

The statement also reiterated the willingness of the Venezuelan government to continue working with the human rights mechanisms of the United Nations.

Venezuela “will continue to cooperate with the Human Rights Council on the basis of strict adherence to the principles of objectivity, non-selectivity, non-politicization, impartiality, and constructive dialogue in the treatment of human rights issues,” reads the document.

“Venezuela reiterates that it does not and will not recognize any tutelage maneuver created outside the principles of international law that intends to infringe upon the independence, sovereignty, and self-determination of the Venezuelan people,” the text concluded.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/KZ

