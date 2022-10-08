On Thursday, October 6, 19 member states of the Organization of American States (OAS) voted in favor of a proposal to expel Juan Guaidó’s representative Gustavo Tarre Briceño from the OAS General Assembly held in Lima, Peru. The proposal, presented by Antigua and Barbuda, was supported by 19 member countries of the OAS, while four voted against it, and nine abstained.

The countries that voted in favor of expelling the illegitimate “ambassador of Venezuela to the OAS” were Mexico, Panama, Peru, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Dominica, Granada, and Honduras. The only four countries that voted against the motion were Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Guatemala, while Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay, Brazil, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guyana, El Salvador, and Haiti abstained from voting.

Although Venezuela and Nicaragua were considered to be absent from the summit, it should be noted that Venezuela withdrew from the organization in 2019, and Nicaragua announced its withdrawal decision in November last year, denouncing the OAS for its continued support for coup attempts in both countries.

Although the majority of the OAS member states voted in favor of expelling the envoy of the fake president of Venezuela, the motion was not accepted at the OAS General Assembly as it did not reach the minimum requirement of 23 votes in favor for any motion to be approved. However, the ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to the OAS, Sir Ronald Sanders, who had presented the motion, pointed out that it is not necessary to get two-thirds of the votes to understand that the presence of Guaidó’s representative at the forum was illegitimate, given that Guaidó is not a head of state.

Fake ambassador Tarre Briceño did not attend the meeting after learning of the intention of several countries to expel him. Antigua and Barbuda, Mexico, and Bolivia had announced before the summit that they did not recognize the envoy of the self-proclaimed “interim president” of Venezuela and requested his expulsion.

Venezuelan opposition politician Enrique Ochoa Antich described the result of the vote that took place in the 52nd OAS General Assembly as a “failure of interventionism.”

Si 19 votos en contra de @jguaido y EEUU en la @OEA_oficial y sólo 4 a favor no es una derrota clara del intervencionismo, no sé qué lo es. Ojalá mi amigo @tarrebriceno tenga el prurito de renunciar a esa embajada de ficción que ejerce. pic.twitter.com/hnUFJWanXB — Enrique Ochoa Antich (@eochoa_antich) October 7, 2022

“If 19 votes against Juan Guaidó and the United States in the OAS and only four in favor is not a clear defeat of interventionism, I don’t know what is,” Ochoa Antich wrote in a Twitter post.

He also advised Tarre Briceño—addressing him as “my friend”—to “resign from that fictitious ambassadorship that he exercises.”

(LaIguanaTV) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/KZ

