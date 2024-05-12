May 12, 2024
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, National Assembly Deputy Cilia Flores greeting the audience during the opening ceremony of the Viva Venezuela World Festival at the Simón Bolivar Stadium in Caracas, May 10, 2024. Photo: Presidential Press.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, National Assembly Deputy Cilia Flores greeting the audience during the opening ceremony of the Viva Venezuela World Festival at the Simón Bolivar Stadium in Caracas, May 10, 2024. Photo: Presidential Press.

Translate »