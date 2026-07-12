Activists gathered at the Ibero-American Plaza in Sydney on July 4, US Day of Independence, to contrast the beginning of the US struggle for independence from Britain with the United States’s unceasing oppression of and interference in Latin America. They also called for assistance without ties.

The rally, supported by the Australia Cuba Friendship Society (ACFS) and the Australia Venezuela Solidarity Network (AVSN), called for the United States blockades against Venezuela and Cuba to be lifted, and for an end to its political meddling.

Coral Wynter, from the AVSN, said the tragic twin earthquakes in the La Guaira region, northern Venezuela, on June 24, have led to thousands of deaths and many more injuries. She said no country would have been prepared for such a national disaster and those seeking to blame the government for finding it difficult to deal with the scale catastrophe “never mention” the devastating impact the 10 years of the US economic sanctions on Venezuela have had.

Wynter said at least 30 temporary camps have been set up in schools, churches and government offices in La Guaira, to house the displaced. At least 33 countries, including Australia, have sent aid to assist the recovery. But she said Australia could do more than promising $2 million.

“The US government must remove the more than 1000 economic sanctions on Venezuela so the country can begin to recover,” Wynter said. “The Venezuelan people have responded strongly, with some 15,500 volunteers registered to help.”

Wynter said President Nicolas Maduro, who was illegally kidnapped by the US military on January 3, and who remains imprisoned in New York, sent a message via his son to the Venezuelan people: “Have courage, don’t despair, together we will rise again like the phoenix from the ashes.”

Wynter said unions and other community organisations could hold solidarity actions with the peoples of Cuba and Venezuela, including to demand the immediate release of Maduro and Celia Flores.

The plaza contains a series of statues of leaders of Latin American struggles for independence during the 19th century, including Jose Marti of Cuba and Simon Bolivar of Venezuela.

MC Lee Walkington, from ACFS, pointed out “the icons of Latin American and Philippine independence against Spanish colonial power in the 1800s”, adding that the US has now become the world’s leading imperialist power, in particular against the countries of Latin America.

“For 67 years, the US has sanctioned Cuba, and this year tightened the screws even further, inflicting untold hardship on the people of Cuba by blocking all oil supplies and trade between Cuba and any other nation,” Walkington added.

He called on people to “remind politicians that Australia has consistently voted in the United Nations to lift the sanctions on Cuba, as it must also do on sanctions affecting Venezuela in its current hour of need.

“Our government needs to stand tall and back their words with actions, not passively accept the sanctions as they stand, but actively defy them!”

Other speakers included Tim Anderson, Greens activist Hall Greenland and myself. Banners and placards called for “US Hands Off Venezuela!” and “Defend Cuba’s Revolution: End the US blockade!”

(Green Left) by Jim McIlroy