Mohsen Rezaei (center), the newly appointed head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, meets with Chinese Ambassador to Tehran Zong Piyu (second from left) on August 11, 2026. Photo: PressTV.

Mohsen Rezaei (center), the newly appointed head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, meets with Chinese Ambassador to Tehran Zong Piyu (second from left) on August 11, 2026. Photo: PressTV.