February 5, 2024
Broad dialogue table opened on Monday, February 5, by Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez, with the participation of opposition parties, to define the electoral schedule for the 2024 presidential elections. Photo: Willmer Errades/Últimas Noticias.

Broad dialogue table opened on Monday, February 5, by Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez, with the participation of opposition parties, to define the electoral schedule for the 2024 presidential elections. Photo: Willmer Errades/Últimas Noticias.