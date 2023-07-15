Venezuelan opposition leader and a candidate in the opposition primary elections, María Corina Machado, visited the state of La Guaira as part of her electoral campaign, but the people of the state made it clear to her that she is not welcome there.

Machado’s campaign caravan reached Catia la Mar, La Guaira, on Friday, July 14, where a group of people began to throw objects at the vehicles in which the Vente Venezuela leader and her entourage were traveling.

At the end of the tour, Machado was approached by a group of people who reproached her presence in the state. However, she was not harmed as members of the La Guaira state police prevented any escalation.

Nevertheless, the incident was recorded in videos that went viral on social media.

Rechazan presencia de María Corina en la Guaira. pic.twitter.com/RMtIGvrt8D — Michel Caballero Palma (@MichelCaballero) July 14, 2023

After the incident, the far-right politician used her social media to condemn the people’s anger towards her in the traditionally Chavista majority state.

However, she did recognize the work of law enforcement agents who protected her from any unpleasant experience. This is somewhat surprising, given that on previous occasions she has severely criticized the Venezuelan police and the military.

In June, María Corina Machado started trending on social media platforms after making a spectacle of herself in a traffic stop of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), for allegedly having prevented her from passing.

At the time, Machado claimed that she was being pursued by officers of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN). However, the images only showed a motorized vehicle with two GNB personnel approaching Machado’s vehicle.

The opposition leader then instructed her campaign entourage to videotape her as she approached the GNB personnel to shout at them and try to intimidate them.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

