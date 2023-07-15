The foreign affairs minister of Venezuela, Yván Gil, met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and signed several bilateral cooperation agreements during his official visit to the Republic of Serbia.

On Friday, July 14, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Gil also met with his Serbian counterpart, Ivica Dacic, “with whom we reviewed the bilateral agenda and discussed ways to expand and strengthen the agreements that have already been signed.”

In the bilateral meeting, the two foreign ministers ratified “the ties of cooperation with the Republic of Serbia to continue strengthening the union of our peoples despite the great geographical distances, as part of the multipolar world that is emerging today.”

Earlier, the Venezuelan foreign minister met with the president of the National Assembly of Serbia, Vladimir Orlić, with whom he discussed the start of a new stage of bilateral alliances and strategies in defense of multilateralism.

Minister Gil described his meeting with the president of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, as a starting point for consolidating major agreements.

“Grateful to the president of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, for his cordial welcome and willingness for dialogue on the bilateral agenda of our nations,” Gil wrote in a Twitter post. “We are confident that this meeting will be the starting point for great agreements.”

Moreover, on behalf of the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, Gil transmitted the “message of brotherhood to the Serbian people and their President Aleksandar Vučić, aiming for a future of prosperity and mutual collaboration.”

Among the agreements signed, the elimination of visa requirements for ordinary passports was the most significant. This will allow “expanding tourism, as well as air connectivity issues and all spheres of diplomatic relations,” the Venezuelan foreign minister said.

