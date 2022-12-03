The president of Venezuelan opposition party Pencil Alliance, Antonio Ecarri, has accepted the call for dialogue with all opposition parties that President Nicolás Maduro made last Wednesday, November 30.

“Regarding the invitation of President Nicolás Maduro, we accept to offer of dialogue,” he said in a Twitter post. “We will make it public, without secrets. We want to solve the current problems of Venezuelans in an innovative way and without theater. The emerging forces want to write another history.”

Ecarri also shared details of his meeting with former Colombian President Ernesto Samper.

✏️🇨🇴🇻🇪 | Respecto a la invitación del presidente @NicolasMaduro, aceptamos dialogar, lo haremos público, sin secretos, queremos resolver los problemas modernos de los venezolanos de forma innovadora y sin teatro. Las fuerzas emergentes queremos escribir otra historia. — Antonio Ecarri A. (@aecarri) December 1, 2022

On November 26, delegations of the Venezuelan government and the extreme-right opposition coalition Unitary Platform signed the Second Partial Agreement on Social Issues for the Protection of the Venezuelan People. President Maduro commented that this agreement “resulted from hard work, with important social components and the recovery of more than $3 billion worth of assets frozen in the US and Europe.”

The president also said that dialogue will be carried out with all sectors of the opposition.

“We are going to reactivate the inclusive, integral dialogue,” President Maduro said on Wednesday, November 30. “There are leaders such as Antonio Ecarri—I have never in my life met with Antoni Ecarri; I would like to meet with Antonio Ecarri, he got a significant vote. There is also Fuerza Vecinal, with whom I have met and I would like to meet again, and that it be public, not secret, and talk in a civilized manner. There is Gustavo Duque who wants to be a presidential candidate.”

In response to this statement, Antonio Ecarri said that his party is willing to join a dialogue with the government of Venezuela.

