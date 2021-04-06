Venezuela Receives 13th Shipment of Medical Supplies from China

Today, the thirteenth shipment of medical supplies and other equipment arrived in Venezuela to help in the battle against the pandemic, reported by the Ministry of Health through its official Twitter account @MinSaludVE.

The arrival of the cargo at Maiquetia International Airport “within the framework of international cooperation alliances,” arrived onboard a Conviasa flight, and included “healthcare supplies, equipment and medicines from the sister Republic of China to continue the fight against COVID-19,” highlighted the ministry.

These materials represent the 13th shipment of resources sent by China since the establishment of an air bridge between the two countries in March, 2020, circumventing the US blockade on Venezuela, intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The batch of medicines and equipment from the People’s Republic of China was received by the Minister of Health, Carlos Alvarado, and the President of Conviasa, Ramón Velásquez.

Featured image: Venezuela Receives 13th Shipment of Supplies from China (Ultimas Noticias)

(Ultimas Noticias) by Olys Gu

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SL/JRE