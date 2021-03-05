ALBA-TCP Airlifts 20,000 Doses of Sinopharm Vaccine to Dominica

This Wednesday, March 3, through an air bridge organized as a solidarity effort of the ALBA-TCP alliance, 20,000 doses of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine were transported to Dominica. ALBA-TCP’s recently established air bridge will permit the island’s inhabitants to be immunized.

With the financial support of the Bank of ALBA-TCP, and thanks to the relations with the Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services (Conviasa), this humanitarian air bridge was established to transport 20,000 vaccines donated by China to Dominica, announced the Minister of Foreign Relations, Jorge Arreaza, in a post on Twitter.

Nuestra Alianza Bolivariana @ALBATCP presente en la lucha contra el #Covid_19. En vuelo especial de @LAConviasa, se establece el puente aéreo humanitario para trasladar 20 mil vacunas donadas por #China a nuestr@s herman@s de #Dominica. Solidaridad internacionalista Bolivariana https://t.co/APg1pBE6vT — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) March 4, 2021

In January, following a meeting of the ALBA-TCP Social Council, ALBA Bank President Raúl Li Causi announced the establishment of the airlift. This would serve for the safe transfer of drugs purchased through ALBA-TCP’s Humanitarian Fund.

“In different phases, we will provide the financial support that the Eastern Caribbean countries will need, above all; including Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, and Saint Kitts and Nevis,” said Li Causi.

Presidente de @BancodelALBA_ Raúl Li Causi: "Desde el Banco del Alba en coordinación con la línea aérea @LAConviasa ofrecemos un puente aéreo para el traslado de vacunas o tratamientos".#19Enero #ALBATCP pic.twitter.com/gprhul9ZaZ — ALBA-TCP (@ALBATCP) January 19, 2021

The Sinopharm vaccine

The Sinopharm vaccine is based on a genetically altered version of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to generate an immune response.

China approved the COVID-19 vaccine, developed by state pharmaceuticals Sinopharm and the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, on December 30, 2020. Clinical trials published in The Lancet medical journal concluded that this vaccine is safe and effective.

Phase III trials were conducted in Peru, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Argentina. In them, an efficiency of 79.3% was shown. In addition, the report indicated that participants who received two doses produced high levels of antibodies (99.5%) against the virus.

In the United States, the media is currently promoting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to the problems of production and distribution of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca options. According to the World Health Organization the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is only 66% effective, and but still considered a good rate.

Featured image: Venezuelan state airline Conviasa supports ALBA-TCP in the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China to member countries, on this occasion to the island of Dominica. Photo courtesy of Minister Jorge Arreaza (@jaarreaza)

