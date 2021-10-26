Venezuela Receives new Shipment of Insulin from Russia

CARACAS (Sputnik) – A new batch of insulin from the Russian company Geropharm arrived this Monday, October 25, at the Simón Bolívar international airport serving Caracas, reported the Russian Federation’s Embassy.

“Geropharm delivered to Caracas the eighth batch of insulin drugs, a quantity of more than 700,000 units,” detailed the report sent to Sputnik by the Russian Embassy.

The alliance between the Russian company and the government of Venezuela has been vital for the supply of insulin to patients with diabetes in this country heavily affected by the illegal US and European blockade.

Increasingly since 2017, a great shortage of this drug was noted in the South American nation. Venezuela’s government confirmed that this was the result of United States sanctions, preventing Venezuela from making payments in dollars to pharmaceutical companies in India and other countries.

Since 2019, the Russian company became the only insulin supply company in Venezuela. In the first quarter of that year, Geropharm and the Venezuelan government signed a long-term cooperation contract which includes the production of insulin in the joint venture Espromed Bio, between 2021 and 2026.

(Mundo Sputnik)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

