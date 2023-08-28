Thousands of Venezuelan citizens participated this Saturday in massive acts of support of Venezuela’s president, Nicolás Maduro, in favor of peace and in opposition to the unilateral restrictive measures imposed by the United States and the European Union.

Militants and followers of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV)—workers, farmers, women and young people—offered their support to their government and its development strategy, in popular events convened under the slogan: “United we are more.”

La juventud consciente y patriota salió a recorrer las calles de Valera en el estado Trujillo para demostrar su compromiso con Venezuela. ¡Cuenten conmigo para seguir construyendo el futuro de oportunidades, bienestar y crecimiento! pic.twitter.com/8lHWHpFmSP — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) August 26, 2023

Images and videos of these mobilizations in Sucre, Trujillo, Monagas, Nueva Esparta, Yaracuy, among other states, and messages from the Venezuelan president praising the commitment of the people and their unity, circulated through social networks.

They also supported the call of the Bolivarian forces to continue on the path of peace, to which the election made by the National Assembly (AN) of the National Electoral Council (CNE) made a substantial contribution.

Mujeres de Lara salieron a las calles de Quíbor para respaldar a @NicolasMaduro, con una multitudinaria movilización que contó con la presencia de @DivaObrera, @AdolfoP_Oficial @CarmenSilvaPSUV así como diputados, equipo político estadal, municipal y parroquial. pic.twitter.com/PPbpfRNvsw — Psuvlaraoficial (@psuvlara2023) August 26, 2023

In La Guaira, the first vice president of the PSUV, Diosdado Cabello, made the announcement that: “Today we cling to peace, to the hope of building a dignified future for this homeland, to recover the state of human welfare that Hugo Chávez left for us.”

The political leader also pointed out that, in spite of the transparency in the selection of the CNE and the social-political support that was sparked by this process, representatives of the opposition were still critical.

Venezuela is facing more than 900 unilateral restrictive measures, which deprive the nation and its people of millions of dollars in revenue. They were imposed as of 2019 by the US and the EU to politically destabilize the country and implode it.

According to calculations of US and European imperialism, a change of government in Venezuela would allow the right wing to regain power and hegemonic nations to regain access to oil, gold and other forms of wealth from the people.

The UN recognized that the sanctions seriously violate the human rights of Venezuelans.

