This Tuesday, August 23, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, reported that his government is expected to collect $4 billion in taxes for 2022.

During a meeting with representatives of private chambers of commerce and industries, the Venezuelan head of state said that the tax collection for the first seven months of 2022 was $2.45 billion, doubling the figure for the same period in 2021, which was $1.07 billion.

“It is a good sign of what can continue to happen and must happen. Tax collection growth for the full year of 2022, measured in dollars, is projected at 120%,” said the Venezuelan president.

He stressed that this is proof of the economic growth being experienced by the country this year, as a result of the economic policies developed by his administration.

He also announced that tax collection for 2023 is estimated to be double that of 2022.

Venezuela will propose to Colombia to create a Binational Economic Zone

In the president’s speech this Tuesday, he also reported that Venezuela will propose to Colombia to create a “special productive economic zone” between North Santander (in Colombia) and Táchira state (in Venezuela).

“The time has come for us to build this area for the benefit of the population of Táchira and North Santander,” he added.

President Maduro explained that the establishment of this binational economic zone would function as a pilot that could later be replicated in other border areas such as Zulia, Apure and Amazonas. He reported that Venezuela is preparing to reopen all its borders for trade with the neighboring country.

In this sense, he invited Venezuelan business people and producers to contribute to the export offer that Caracas will present to Bogotá soon.

Support from the business sector

The head of state called on the industrial sector and business people to build a diversified economy. He assured that this moment can be turned into a long cycle of a new economy that could last for many years.

President Maduro stressed: “We have great challenges, you are business people and industrialists, and you know the challenges facing the country. You are students of economic phenomena, you know that we are in an auspicious moment and you know that we can turn this moment into the thrust of a long cycle of growth in a new economy, that could lead us to a decade of growth that produces the goods, services and products that the country needs.”

Likewise, he asked the National Council of Productive Economy to take part by meeting with different business sectors of the country, where the ideas and proposals of each business sector are heard.

“I want the National Economic Council to be a forum for consultation, debate, proposal and suggestion to move towards the economy we dream of, to be able to move forward in that economy we yearn for, and I am sure it will achieve a diversified economy that produces all the goods, services, and riches that we need. It’s Venezuela’s time!” he said.

Economic proposals in Venezuela

He also warned that a great global economic crisis is coming.

“We support Saudi Arabia’s statement on OPEC+. No one sees an early negotiation between the West, the US and Russia happening. Everything seems to be complicated from the economic and energy point of view,” he stressed.

The head of state announced that in the coming days the Technological Scientific Industrial Fair of Iran will be held in Venezuela.

Likewise, he announced that he will send a project for an organic law on tax harmonization to the National Assembly (AN), with municipalities in mind.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

