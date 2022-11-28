At the upcoming International Tourism Fair of Venezuela (Fitven 2022), Venezuela is planning to sign a cooperation agreement on tourism with the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP).

The Venezuelan Minister for Tourism, Alí ​​Padrón, explained that the agreement will enable the identification of tourist attractions offered by each of the alliance’s member nations.

A November 26 press release from the Ministry for Tourism described the benefits of the agreement. “This is a strategic cooperation agreement because it will allow us to unite the work between our countries in order to identify the potential of each one and offer highly attractive tourist packages for visitors. For example, Cuba offers beach tourism, and in turn, Venezuela can showcase Canaima as a tourist destination.”

Padrón pointed out that ALBA-TCP has been a space for political dialogue, where nations directly affected by the illegal sanctions have been resisting together the repercussions of the blockades. Today, the signing of the cooperation agreement on tourism will be based on mutual cooperation.

This Saturday, November 26, the executive secretary of ALBA-TCP, Sacha Llorenti, participated in the international forum Rethinking Tourism: New strategies and alliances for the recovery of the sector in Latin America and the Caribbean, part of the activities being organized as part of Fitven 2022 in the Anzoátegui state.

Secretario Ejecutivo del ALBA, @SachaLlorenti, participó en el Foro Internacional "Repensar el Turismo: nuevas estrategias y alianzas para la recuperación del sector en América Latina y el Caribe", en el marco de la @FitVen2022, en Anzoátegui. pic.twitter.com/pITeC6KvQW — ALBA-TCP (@ALBATCP) November 26, 2022

Fitven 2022 will host high-ranking representatives from the Andean Development Corporation (CAF), the Latin American and Caribbean Economic System (SELA), and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in order to contribute to the establishment of strategies for marketing, investment, tourism promotion, and brand optimization.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KZ

