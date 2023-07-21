By Susana Khalil – Jul 19, 2023

The epitome of artificial secularism and the true Euro-Zionist colonial anachronism: Israel.

Honor and glory to Europe; its secularism cost it centuries of blood, cruelty, horror, and terror. With its so-called secularism nowadays, it atrociously defends and venerates its fictional “nation-state” Israel, which does not hold its origins in a people, but in a religion.

The European Zionist movement succeeded in 1948 in imposing a colonial regime in Palestine. It makes aesthetic use of Judaism, the mere religious semitic legacy that is part of Arab ancestry and heritage, for the sole purpose of falsifying and fabricating history.

The main fallacy with Europe lies in its politically secular direction whilst simultaneously supporting a colonial anachronism Israel on the basis of falsified religious beliefs. It supports identifying a religious group as a “nation-state” allegedly stemming from an ethnicity attributed to the Jewish religion. This is the only case in all of known universal history. Unfortunately, as a unique case, it is not that it happened centuries or millennia ago; the saddest thing is that it is happening in our present time, a time of secular and democratic values, feminism and gender diversity, and more.

This makes Europe brutish, moronic, clumsy, foolish, ignorant, empty, artificial, and incoherent.

What are the Jews, a people or a religion? They are both a kind of both. What are Christians, a people or a religion? What are Muslims, a people or a religion?

With a subtle intention of censoring, there will be many respondents to such questions. What is the point of asking such questions now? What it is all about is advancing the instrumentalization and of the term “peace” to serve false debates and discussions, since it is, in fact, not “peace” that is justice based. It is rather “peace” that is against all justice, in this case for the liberation of the native people against the Euro-Zionist colonial yoke. True peace is organically the enemy of all imperial and colonial logic.

In reality, this is a taboo subject in the West. It is a reckless subject; there is deep censorship and persecution, and even the obscene accusation of anti-Semitism. So, is it better to remain quiet? Talk about vague, irrelevant notions of “peace,” talk about the human rights of the Palestinians, talk about “two-state-solutions,” talk about apartheid, and do not talk about the end of Israeli colonialism.

“Peace” is a corrupt intellectual terminology. We cannot today, in the 21st century, accept colonial anachronism, reducing ourselves to a pro-Palestinian intellectual reality show without addressing from the values of secularism: the false ethnicity of the Jewish religion, and, moreover, the acceptance of colonialism from the values of “democracy.”



Yes, we are facing the most powerful fascism of our time. Our lack of defiance and honesty is our criminal apology to the colonial Zionist project of exterminating the native Palestinian Semitic people.

Judaism is a religion, and this does not make its followers a nation. It is unfortunate to explain this today in the 21st century, a century of secular and democratic values.

(Al-Mayadeen)

Translation: Susana Khalil

SK/OT/AU

