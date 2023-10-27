The president of Venezuela’s National Assembly, Deputy Jorge Rodríguez, urged the corps of foreign diplomats accredited in Venezuela to avoid interfering in the country’s internal affairs. The parliamentarian made the call during a speech he presented in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and showed his concern about potential interference referring to a meeting held by some of those foreign ambassadors with María Corina Machado, the disqualified opposition leader.

“With all due respect we ask for restraint, with all due respect we ask for parsimony,” Rodríguez urged during his speech this Thursday, October 26. “Do not interfere in the internal political affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela,” he stated, adding that the time of 2019 has passed, referring to the coup attempt made that year by the opposition and led by the US empire.

“We are not going to allow Venezuelan society to be placed in a situation of anxiety again just because that major fraud last Sunday was perpetrated,” Rodríguez further warned, after presenting evidence to the diplomatic corps accredited in the country that specifically details the fraudulent practices in the opposition primaries, held last Sunday by the sector of the opposition represented by the self-styled Unitary Platform.

He pointed out that last Sunday’s opposition primary was not intended to choose a candidate but rather to perpetrate fraud, in order to generate situations of anxiety that would once again lead the country to political violence; “something that we are not going to allow,” he said, “because Venezuela has the right to live in peace. To be in peace and to come to the presidential elections of 2024 in absolute and complete peace, that is our right.”

Rodríguez added that the second intention of the fraudulent practice was to exterminate the traditional opposition G3 parties, with whom the Barbados agreement with the government was signed, in order to subdue them and put them at the service of the extreme right, as was done in 2019 with the failed US-led “regime change” operation using former deputy Juan Guaidó.

“Sooner rather than later, the truth of what happened will begin to come out, from themselves, of how many people actually voted,” Rodríguez stated to the foreign diplomats. “And we guarantee this will be a peaceful journey.”

Diosdado Cabello on the same line

The first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, issued a warning in the same vein to the foreign diplomats, to whom he guaranteed that they will not do again what they did with former deputy Juan Guaidó in 2019, according to a report made by RedRadioVE.

During the broadcast of his television program Con el Mazo Dando, Cabello spoke about the meeting referred to by Rodríguez that was held by María Corina Machado with 12 diplomats from Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Panama, Perú, Portugal, the United Kingdom, the Dominican Republic, and Switzerland, in addition to a delegation from the European Union. It is worth noting that these countries typically follow the line of the US empire in foreign policy.

Cabello questioned the diplomatic corps about how they feel in a meeting with someone who was elected to lead the opposition through fraud. He reiterated that they will not do the same thing they did in 2019 with former deputy Juan Guaidó, because Venezuelan authorities will not allow it.

“Do you think you are going to do the same thing you did with Guaidó? We are not going to allow that,” he stated. Jorge Rodríguez, who was also in the show, also stated that the diplomats will not do again what they did with Guaidó, when he violated the country’s sovereignty in his attempted coup.

“They are not going to do what they did with Guaidó again. Former French ambassador, Romain Nadal, was going with Guaidó to pick him up at the airport, and to drop him at the airport. That is over here, in our country, and that cannot be, because that violates the sovereignty of this country,” he stated.

(Últimas Noticias) by Degnis Merlo with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.