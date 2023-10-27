The disqualified opposition leader María Corina Machado has met with diplomatic representatives from 12 countries accredited in Venezuela, in a development similar to the circumstances surrounding the ousted so-called “interim president” Juan Guaidó during the 2019 regime change attempt led by the US empire.

Machado reported that she held a meeting with members of the foreign diplomatic corps accredited in Caracas, with whom she analyzed the so-called “role of the international community in the events to come,” according to a post she made via social media this Wednesday, October 25.

The meeting was attended by representatives from Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Panama, Peru, Portugal, the United Kingdom, the Dominican Republic, and Switzerland, in addition to a representative for the European Union.

Ayer sostuve un encuentro con miembros del Cuerpo Diplomático acreditado en nuestro país para analizar el rol de la comunidad internacional en los eventos por venir. Los venezolanos contamos con el apoyo firme de las democracias del mundo para lograr elecciones presidenciales… pic.twitter.com/MO3781MNmE — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) October 25, 2023

Despite being elected winner of a process in the opposition primaries, which was also shown to be fraudulent by PSUV Deputy Jorge Rodríguez, María Corina Machado is disqualified from holding public office. As a result, she will now attempt to carry out any strategy in order to try to achieve her registration as a candidate with the National Electoral Council (CNE), in time for the 2024 presidential elections.

In keeping with this strategy, the International Relations coordinator of the María Corina campaign command, Pedro Urruchurtu, pointed out that it is important for the so-called “international community” to get involved in the new stage towards the presidential elections. It is worth noting that the “international community” in question, referring to the countries of the delegates that Machado met with, have historically gone along with the policies of the US empire in regime change operations.

Likewise, amid reports of electoral fraud in the primaries, accusations have emerged claiming that the election of María Corina Machado is also being used as a new strategy by the opposition to generate confrontation, confusion, and violence in the streets.

This statement was made by the member of the primary technical commission, Nelson Rampersad, who stated that her slogan “until the end” is a strategy that would seek her empowerment through confrontation, and calls for an indeterminable ultimatum.

Rampersad, an opposition electoral expert, has also questioned the veracity of the results disclosed by the opposition-led National Primaries Commission (CNP) in giving a turnout in the electoral process of 2.4 million voters, while most experts have said such a number in not possible and that the total should have been between 600,000 and 1.4 million.

This same opinion was previously shared by the opposition Deputy José Brito, who warned last October that Leopoldo López and María Corina Machado made a “diabolical pact” to resume violent actions in the country, following the resignation of former opposition candidate Freddy Superlano and his support to Machado as the leader of Vente Venezuela.

Brito said that both leaders of the Venezuelan right had joined together in order to finance the Venezuelan right-wing and US empire-led so-called “resistance” movement, which he said “in the coming days will begin a set of violent actions.”

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.