Caracas, July 7, 2023 (OrinocoTribune.com)—Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez discarded rumors about the suspension of “door-to-door” imports and stated that the system is operating normally, during a meeting of the Productive Economy Council, with broad participation of representatives of the private sector.

At a meeting held on Thursday, July 6, Vice President Rodríguez stated that the flow of imports into Venezuela is going on smoothly, and denied that the government has taken any measures to restrict these “door-to-door” shipment operations, carried out by courier companies.

Rodríguez said that she had no idea from where Bloomberg got the news that it published recently, despite the fact that there was publicly available information about meetings of Venezuelan government officials with representatives of courier companies to evaluate the status of the sector, as well as to tackle the illegal practices of large grocery store chains and imported goods stores that take advantage of the import duty exceptions provided by the Venezuelan government since 2018 to tackle food shortage issues.

#ReporteVTV🗣️| Vicepresidenta Ejecutiva @delcyrodriguezv lidera reunión con el Consejo Nacional de Economía Productiva, con el fin de incrementar el financiamiento a los sectores productivos de la nación.

By mid-June, courier companies offering door-to-door services, used by many in Venezuela to have access to imported goods at more advantageous prices that may otherwise be difficult to find in Venezuela, informed customers that they were having talks with government representatives and that it might affect some delivery schedules. However, very few schedule affectations were reported since then.

Use and abuse of courier services

A duty and tax exemption measure adopted by the Venezuelan authorities to tackle food shortages and price hikes is used by many Venezuelans, with or without access to US bank accounts, to buy food, medicines, beverages, and machine spare parts that are difficult to find in the country or that cost too much, thus securing provisions not only for consumption but also for production.

In 2018, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced some economic reforms that provided some exemptions to price controls, currency exchange controls, and many other issues in the economy inherited from the time of the administration of Hugo Chávez. In 2019, after the electricity blackouts that affected Venezuela during the peak of the US-led failed “regime change” operation with former deputy Juan Guaidó, many specialized stores with imported items, known as bodegones that are found all over Venezuela, took advantage of the tax exemptions that were initially designed for individual consumers.

Tax voracity or inefficient local businesses asking for protection

In mainstream news coverage on this issue, the common explanation circulating is tax collection. This may be one of the reasons, despite that for months business associations have been complaining about what they call unfair competition caused by bodegones that do not pay import duties vs. many formal stores and production enterprises that have to bring imported goods not taking advantages of this preferences.

Venezuelan productive enterprises were accustomed for decades—long before Hugo Chávez—to protections from import duties, causing them to be highly inefficient and noncompetitive. The recent campaign seems to be coming from the same sectors and aimed at attempting to revive this protectionism instead of looking for channels to improve productivity and efficiency.

Duty-free decree extended

On June 30, the decree exonerating 90% of the customs duties and 90% of the value added tax for imported products, included in the 1,567 listed tariff codes, expired. Although there was a reduction in the number of codes and exemptions, it was a continuation of a measure implemented four years ago with respect to imported goods.

On July 1, a new decree, numbered 6,750, was published in the Official Gazette that extended the tax and duty exoneration decree, which will be in force until December 31.

Changes coming

Many workers of courier enterprises and customers, as well as business owners in this sector, are expecting changes in the coming months to tackle abuses of the duty exoneration to balance the benefits for ordinary citizens versus the continuation of duty protection for local industry.

The reality is complex, especially in a country so hard hit by US and European sanctions that have impacted all aspects of the economy. Many analysts recognize the capacity of the Maduro administration in addressing the crisis, taking into consideration the needs of the majority of the population as well as the opinion of the also very hard hit business sector.

Orinoco Tribune Special by staff

OT/JRE/SC

