The vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, called the visit of the director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States, William Burns, to Guyana a clear threat to the stability and peace of the Caribbean and Latin American region.

“Venezuela condemns the visit of CIA Director William Burns to Guyana and alerts its neighbors about the clear threat to the stability and peace of the Caribbean and Latin American region,” the Venezuelan vice president wrote in a social media post on Friday, March 22.

She also denounced Guyana for flagrantly violating international law and for its persistent disregard of the Argyle Agreement that was signed by Venezuela and Guyana to peacefully resolve the Essequibo dispute.

“In the history of this US intelligence agency, there is not a single positive milestone; but only death, violence and destruction,” she added.

Rodríguez also stressed that Venezuela will not allow itself to be intimidated and will persist in its path of legality and peace.

The foreign affairs minister of Venezuela, Yván Gil, considered CIA chief’s Guyana visit as “another provocation” against Venezuela.

In a social media post, Minister Gil wrote, “The director of the CIA, an agency that declares itself specialized in ‘lying, cheating and stealing,’ and which has a history of death and destruction in the entire world, visits Guyana.”

“This is nothing more than an escalation of the provocations against our country, and Guyana meddling, together with the US Southern Command, in the territorial controversy over Guayana Esequiba,” he added.

On December 14, 2023, Venezuela and Guyana signed the Argyle Agreement and agreed to settle the Essequibo territorial dispute through the Geneva Agreement of 1966.

On that occasion, the presidents of both countries agreed that “Guyana and Venezuela, directly or indirectly, will not threaten or use force against each other under any circumstances, including those arising from any dispute existing between the two States.”

They also agreed that “both States will refrain, whether in word or deed, from escalating any conflict or disagreement arising out of any dispute between them. The two States will cooperate to avoid incidents on the ground leading to tensions between them. In the event of such an incident, the two States will immediately communicate with each other, with the Caribbean community (CARICOM), with the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), and with the President of Brazil to contain it, reverse it and prevent its recurrence.”

