Venezuelan Army Deployed in Apure State

The Operational Strategic Commander of the National Armed Force (CEOFANB), Admiral Remigio Ceballos, reported on the deployment being carried out by the Venezuelan Special Action Force in Apure state, specifically the areas that border Colombia, to clear Colombian narco-paramilitary gangs from that area.

“The Special Action Force of the #FANB is made up of combatants highly trained to face any threat regardless of its origin,” stated Ceballos. “Our Mission is to guarantee peace, stability, and border sovereignty.”

Para la expulsión y erradicación definitiva de los Grupos Irregulares Armados Colombianos Terroristas y Narcotraficantes, AJ @CeballosIchaso, desplegó Fuerzas Especiales de la FANB, para combatir las amenazas y delitos transfronterizos. pic.twitter.com/pn0kssCneV — @ZodiLaraInvicta (@zodilarainvicta) April 14, 2021

Since March 21, the Bolivarian Armed Force has been deployed to guarantee the sovereignty of Venezuelan territory, under siege by narco-paramilitary armed groups from Colombia that have tried to subject the population to dynamics established by drug trafficking.

The President of Venezuela, since then, activated Operation Bolivarian Shield 2021, which seeks to definitively eliminate the illicit practices of narco-paramilitary Colombian gangs and the drug trafficking networks imported from the neighboring country.

AJ @CeballosIchaso "Vamos a capturar a todos los irregulares y todo el que se enfrente con armas contra la República se debe responder con resolución, siempre en la ofensiva" ¡Nosotros así vamos a triunfar, no hay duda!#ApureEsNuestro@josemurga_b pic.twitter.com/tEGLRyvQyC — @Zodi_Aragua3 (@ZodiAragua3) April 14, 2021

“For the expulsion and definitive eradication of Colombian Armed Terrorist and Drug Trafficking Groups, admiral @CeballosIchaso, deployed Special Forces of the FANB, to combat threats and cross-border crimes,” said a CEOFANB Twitter account.

Featured image: Venezuelan army special operation forces deployed in the border with Colombia, Apure state. Photo courtesy of CEOFANB.

