Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab was acquitted of all charges against him in Colombia for allegations of money laundering.

On Friday, May 17, the judge in the case determined that the Colombian Attorney General’s Office failed to prove their accusations during the trial. With this ruling, the Venezuelan diplomat won another victory in the lawfare against him.

After hearing the news, Saab stated that “the truth has prevailed over lies.”

“We won in Colombia. The truth has prevailed over lies. They will not be able to defeat us,” he wrote on X.

Vencimos en Colombia ! La verdad se impuso sobre la mentira . No podrán con nosotros . 🇻🇪 Saludos a los palangristas , de nada les sirvieron los fakes news. — Alex Saab (@AlexNSaab) May 17, 2024

The diplomat’s wife, Camilla Fabri Saab, also made a statement highlighting that the Colombian Attorney General’s Office never had any evidence for the charges imputed to Saab.

“So many years of lies, attacks, hatred from the Colombian media to this day. They have only shown that those who are on the path of truth keep calm in their hearts,” she wrote on social media.

La fiscalía colombiana nunca logró comprobar ni uno de los cargos contra mi esposo Alex Saab, hoy el juez decidió la absolución de los cargos. Así es, tantos años de mentiras, ataques, odio, desde medios colombianos hasta llegar a este día, solo han demostrado que quien obra… pic.twitter.com/uUBQ5gwv5L — Camilla Fabri Saab (@CamillaFSaab) May 17, 2024

The Venezuelan diplomat, who was the victim of a US-led international lawfare, has been acquitted in several judicial processes around the world, including in Switzerland. In 2021, the Geneva Prosecutor’s Office closed an investigation for alleged money laundering due to lack of evidence. Meanwhile, in Ecuador, he was declared innocent in a case considered as evident lawfare.

In 2023, the United Nations rapporteurs asked the United States “to comply with its obligations under international law… and drop all charges against him,” expressly stating that the actions against the diplomat were a violation of his human rights.

In March this year, Judge Robert Scola of the Federal Court of the Southern District of Florida, USA, ordered the dismissal of all charges against Saab, after which Saab was released from prison and allowed to return to Venezuela.

