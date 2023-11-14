This Friday, from the Simón Bolívar de la Torre Hall of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a group of Venezuelan journalists raised their voices to demand an end to the genocide in the Gaza Strip.

During the meeting, they expressed their solidarity with the Palestinian people and praised the work of their colleagues working to truthfully report the atrocities committed by the Zionist government of the Israeli entity against the people of Palestine. At the same time, they noted that the hegemonic mainstream media distorts the truth and refers to the genocide instead as a “war.”

The vice minister for International Communication of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and director of the Ciudad CCS Foundation for Popular Communication, Mercedes Chacín, asked all social communicators and citizens of good will to join this cause, speak out against the massacre, and peacefully demand a ceasefire and an end to attacks on journalists who are in the Middle East risking their lives to reports events on the ground.

“The Platform of Solidarity with the People of Palestine, the Journalistic Vanguard, and the Movement for Necessary Journalism demand a ceasefire,” said Chacín, “that the aggression against these people who are simply trying to survive be stopped, and we demand that they be allowed live in peace.”

Journalist Anahí Arizmendi expressed her solidarity with many of her colleagues who have been censored, persecuted, harassed, and fired from newsrooms for reporting on the events in Gaza, “in a territory that has been declared by UNICEF to be a graveyard for children, in which more than 80% of the victims are women and children who are being murdered by the Zionist government of Israel with the support of the United States.”

Shuruk Duqqa, coordinator of the Venezuelan Movement in Solidarity with Palestine and member of the Alkarama Palestinian Women’s Movement, commented that Palestinians have been struggling for liberation for more than seven decades.

“Palestine has been under occupation and criminal colonialism—perpetrated by the Zionist regime of Israel, which was imposed by Europe on historic Palestine—for more than 75 years ,” she said.

Furthermore, she recalled that today’s events have their origins 106 years ago when, on November 2, 1917, the United Kingdom issued the Balfour Declaration. In this document, he British government announced its support for the establishment of a “national home” for the Jewish people in the region of Palestine.

According to official figures, more than 30 journalists, most of them Palestinians, have died in the bombings and the number continues to rise.

Helena Salcedo, representative of the Necessary Journalism Movement of the Palestine Solidarity Platform, stated that journalists who are covering the Gaza Strip and the West Bank are being targeted by missiles.

“The missiles are being directed at children, at pregnant women, at hospitals…” said Salcedo. “Zionism is not fighting against an army but against a defenseless population. As journalists, we have the duty to report. They seek to silence [us], that is why they are murdering journalists.”

Furthermore, Salcedo declared that the objective of this massacre is to carry out an ethnic cleansing to completely take over the territory of Palestine and its resources.

Finally, she invited the world’s population to raise awareness about this massacre and demand an end to the genocide against the people of Palestine.

For her part, journalist Ana María Hernández said that “the global social media, directed by the entire Zionist conglomerate, is changing the discourse, is insisting that this is a war, and we all know that for there to be war, there must be armies. And Palestine does not have armies, Israel does.”

