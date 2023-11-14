Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez arrived in The Hague this Monday to participate in the public hearings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding Guyana’s complaint about Venezuela’s consultative referendum on the disputed Essequibo territory.

Rodríguez posted a video on social media to announce that she was in The Hague to defend Venezuela’s historic rights to the Essequibo and to tell the world that no one is going to prevent the consultative referendum on December 3.

“With great strength, accompanied by the will of our people as one country, here we are in The Hague to defend Guayana Esequiba,” said Rodríguez. “On December 3, everyone, vote in our consultative referendum.”

Venezuela’s minister of economy and finance also arrived, accompanied by Calixto Ortega and Larry Devoe, members of the delegation that represents the country in the case of the Essequibo.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) modified the date for the public hearings between Venezuela and Guyana following a request from Venezuelan authorities.

Public hearings will be held on Tuesday, November 14, for Guyana, and on Wednesday, November 15 for Venezuela.

Guyana interferes in the internal affairs of Venezuela

This weekend, Delcy Rodríguez offered an interview in which she addressed Guyana’s request to eliminate three questions from the advisory referendum. She repudiated Guyana’s attempted interference in the internal affairs of Venezuela, noting that Guyana is acting in an imperialist and colonialist manner.

She clarified that Venezuela does not recognize the mandatory and automatic jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice.

“Nothing and no one is going to stop this referendum,” said Rodríguez. “The president of Guyana may kick his feet, but he will not stop the consultation. Exxon Mobil will not be able to either, even if it buys officials.”

Rodríguez recalled that the referendum is a completely legal instrument established and protected by the Venezuelan Constitution to determine the opinions of citizens.

