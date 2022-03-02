Venezuelan Opposition Governors Met James Story in Colombia?

A photograph of a meeting between Venezuelan opposition governors and Colombia-based “US ambassador to Venezuela” James Story is at the center of public debate in Venezuela.

The photograph shows Story in conversation with former deputy of the National Assembly, Stalin González; Manuel Rosales, governor of Zulia state; Sergio Garrido, governor of Barinas state; and Alberto Galíndez, governor of Cojedes. These last three are among the four opposition governors who were elected in the November 21, 2021 regional elections and the January 9, 2022 rerun election in Barinas.

Although the date of the meeting has not been specified by anyone, the photograph is undeniably recent, considering the presence of three of the governors who have been in office for less than three months, and the fact that their physical features seem recent.

Some regional and national media outlets have informed that the meeting took place in Bogotá, Colombia. It has been stated that the opposition representatives gave Story a document containing thoughts, ideas or approaches of the opposition sectors of Venezuela.

According to the information disclosed by the aforementioned outlets, “one of the main aspects of the text [given by the governors to Story] was to emphasize the need to renew the negotiations initiated in Mexico, and also the reopening of Venezuela to foreign transnational investment in the hydrocarbon, construction, agriculture, livestock, automobile, health and metallurgy sectors.”

¿ Gobernadores escuálidos y oposición

"reunidos" en Bogotá con James Story ? Pienso que, así como Putin dijo : " NO "

vamos a repetir el error de 1939 con los

nazis, nosotros deberíamos decir "NO"

vamos a repetir el mismo error de 2014

y 2017 con los apátridas.. pic.twitter.com/KCqiw5Sj0C — @ManuelBelgranoV (@ManuelBelgranoV) March 1, 2022

Story’s role

According to the media outlets that carried the news, James Story spoke to the governors about the importance of resuming the Mexico Talks, which was suspended by the government of President Nicolás Maduro after the illegal extraction of kidnapped diplomat Alex Saab from Cape Verde to the United States.

After the November 21 elections, Story had accused the Venezuelan Electoral system of alleged illegal practices. Ironically, Story also admitted that the elected opposition governors were the product of the will of the people, thus assuming the legitimacy of the electoral process of Venezuela.

The opposition governors who attended the meeting with Story expressed that “it is time to establish political strategies, adjusted to the reality of the country. The United States and allied countries have made it clear that political negotiation is the solution to the Venezuelan crisis.”

The opposition representatives who met Story in Colombia had also met President Maduro at the Miraflores Palace on January 25.

Featured image: Former deputy Stalin González and Venezuelan opposition governors Manuel Rosales, Sergio Garrido and Alberto Galíndez in conversation with James Story, US “ambassador” to Venezuela. Photo: La prensa del Táchira

(RedRadioVE) by José Manuel Blanco Díaz

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

