Venezuelan Scientists Restore Medical Equipment Worth €15 Million

Venezuelan scientists, agencies, and popular power have restored medical equipment valued at about €15 million euros for the benefit of the people, the Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation, Gabriela Jiménez, reported on Wednesday, December 22.

In addition, this year 200 award applications were received from science workers, researchers, communities, and public and private sector companies, AVN reports.

RELATED CONTENT: CVG Ferrominera Workers Refurbish Locomotives with National Labor and Technology

This was stated during the address by the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, at the National Awards for Science, Technology and Innovation that took place at the Teresa Carreño Theater in Caracas.

“Scientific work performance in recent years has increased, but above all, it has looked inside,” Jiménez said. “It is answering to the streets, the communities, our neighborhoods and hospitals. It understands the effect of the blockade on the people, and it understands that for us the welfare of the people is sacred.”

Jiménez detailed that awarded projects included a diagnostic kit for breast cancer, a project treating the recovery, conservation, and multiplication of the guanape seed, and a project that restored technological equipment. Medical equipment worth about €15 million has been refurbished.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Denounces ‘Irrational’ Judgment of British Supreme Court (Venezuelan Gold Case)

Jiménez recalled that the award was created 20 years ago by Commander Hugo Chávez to enhance science as a social process and an art, and to recognize knowledge of Venezuelans in the development of the country.

To date, she stressed, the country has a ministry and two Scientific Councils that have driven the growth of the sector.

Featured image: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro escorted by Vice President Delcy Rodriguez (left) and Gabriela Jiménez (right) during the ceremony awarding the National Prize for Science and Technology. Photo by Prensa Presidencial.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty WANT MORE? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.