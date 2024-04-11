The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela held a meeting with an exploratory delegation for electoral observation of the European Union (EU), and updated the European delegates on the progress of the electoral schedule for the upcoming July 28 presidential elections.

On Tuesday, April 9, the president of the CNE, Elvis Amoroso, received the EU delegation at the CNE headquarters. This was the first meeting of the CNE with a foreign observation mission for the presidential elections.

The meeting lasted more than two hours, but a press conference that was supposed to be held after the meeting was canceled at the last minute. The names of the EU delegates who arrived in Venezuela on Sunday were not made available to the press either.

#9Abr 2:21 p.m. #ObservadoresElectorales #UE #CNE

Culminó la reunión entre las autoridades del Consejo Nacional Electoral y los miembros de la Misión exploratoria de la Unión Europea – @vanessajgarcian pic.twitter.com/uESBxCzaeW — Reporte Ya (@ReporteYa) April 9, 2024

Delegations from the United Nations (UN) and the US-based Carter Center are expected to arrive in Venezuela in the coming weeks to meet with the Venezuelan electoral authorities.

On Monday, April 8, Amoroso reported that the EU exploratory mission arrived in the country on Sunday and would review the candidates’ registration process for the presidential election during Tuesday’s scheduled meeting.

For the presidential elections, 67 international organizations are expected to send oversight missions, including the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Inter-American Union of Electoral Organizations (UNIORE), the Panel of Electoral Experts of the Organization of the United Nations, the African Union (AU), and the Carter Center. The CNE has urged international organizations to respect Venezuelan laws and electoral regulations.

In this regard, Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yván Gil reported last week that the first meetings with international delegations will start this week. International delegations will start visiting the country to carry out logistics updates and review conversations.

“The CNE is making a broad invitation to everyone who wants to come to this electoral process so that they can observe the best and most transparent electoral system in the world,” he said.

On April 4, the president of CNE announced that the electoral body will inform each of the international observation delegations about the how the process for the presidential elections is going.

“Graphics that explain the process step by step [are available] so that there are no doubts. Before they give you distorted information, the CNE is going to clarify how the process is going,” Amoroso said.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

