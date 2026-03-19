 Venezuela: Acting President Rodríguez Appoints New Defense Minister, More Cabinet Changes – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 19, 2026
Photos of new ministers appointed by the acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, on March 18, 2026. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press.

Photos of new ministers appointed by the acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, on March 18, 2026. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press.