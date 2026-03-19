The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, has appointed General Gustavo González as the new defense minister, replacing Vladimir Padrino, who has held the position since 2014. The acting president thanked Padrino for his service, his loyalty to the nation, and his unwavering commitment as a first-rate soldier in the defense of Venezuela.

During her announcement this Wednesday, March 18, Rodríguez highlighted Padrino’s “dedication, his loyalty to the nation, and for having been, throughout all these years, the first soldier in the line of defense of our country. We are certain that he will assume new responsibilities entrusted to him with the same commitment and honor.”

Electrical energy

The acting president also announced the appointment of Rolando Alcalá as the new electrical energy minister. Alcalá is an electrical engineer graduated from the Simón Bolívar University, “and an electrical project specialist with extensive national and international experience. He now assumes the commitment and responsibility of continuing to strengthen the National Electrical System of our country,” explained Rodríguez. She thanked former Minister for Electrical Energy Jorge Márquez Monsalve for his service leading this ministry.

Housing and habitat

Jorge Márquez Monsalve was appointed to a new position as the new housing and habitat minister, “who will be responsible for continuing to promote public policies aimed at guaranteeing the right to decent housing for Venezuelans,” stated Rodríguez, expressing her gratitude to former Minister for Habitat and Housing Raúl Paredes “for his work leading this ministry.”

She added that Márquez will remain in charge of the 1×10 System of Good Governance and the Simón Bolívar Monumental Stadium Foundation.

Sectoral vice president for public works and services

The acting president appointed Juan José Ramírez, the current minister of public works, as the new sectoral vice president for public works and services. “I have full confidence in his extensive experience, technical expertise, and proven commitment,” she explained, “to advancing the strengthening of public services and infrastructure in the country.” Ramírez replaces Jorge Márquez, who previously held this sectoral vice presidency.

Minister for transport

Rodríguez appointed Jacqueline Faría as the new transport minister, “with the responsibility of strengthening this strategic sector for national development and the well-being of Venezuelans.” She thanked Vice Admiral Aníbal Coronado “for his work leading this ministry, who will be moving on to new responsibilities.” Coronado had been appointed on January 16, 2026, by the acting president.

Minister for labor

The acting president announced the appointment of Carlos Alexis Castillo, a Supreme Court justice of the Social Chamber, lawyer, professor, and specialist in labor law, as the new labor minister. She expressed her gratitude for the permission granted by the Supreme Court of Justice to allow him to assume the new duties. She stated that she has full confidence in his professionalism and extensive experience in promoting the well-being and rights of the working class.

Rodríguez further extended her gratitude to Eduardo Piñate “for his commitment to this ministry and who will now assume new responsibilities.”

Presidential Honor Guard

The acting president also announced on social media the appointment of Major General Henry Navas as the new commander of the Presidential Honor Guard, “with the firm determination to guarantee the protection of the head of state, the security of the nation, and institutional stability. I am certain that he will carry out this high responsibility with patriotic honor and absolute loyalty,” Rodríguez wrote. Navas replaces Gustavo González, who had held the position since January 6.

DGCIM

At the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM), Acting President Rodríguez appointed Germán Gómez Lárez as the new director. She stated that he assumes “with loyalty and discipline the responsibility of strengthening the state’s protection mechanisms and guaranteeing the peace and stability of the republic.”

Profile of the new minister of defense

General Gustavo González graduated from the Venezuelan Military Academy in 1982, and has extensive experience in public administration and military command. He has held multiple high-level positions, such as president of the Caracas Metro in 2006, and commander of the Fifth Jungle Infantry Division in 2008.

He also led the Bolivarian Militia from 2011, and served as secretary of the Security and Intelligence Unit of the National Electrical System. On January 6, 2026, he was appointed by Delcy Rodríguez as commander of the Presidential Honor Guard and the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM) to strengthen state security protocols after the January 3 invasion of the country by the US empire, that resulted in the assassination of more than 100 people and the kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Deputy Cilia Flores.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU