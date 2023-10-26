The Gran Cacique Guaicaipuro Security Operation was successfully activated this Wednesday at the Tocuyito Penitentiary Center, located in Carabobo state. Venezuelan Interior Minister Remigio Ceballos announced that to ensure public security and internal order, law enforcement officials were deployed to regain control of the prison—which has experienced security concerns similar to those at Tocoron prison.

Tocuyito is Venezuela’s penitentiary center with the largest number of inmates, holding more than two thousand prisoners. The new measures are part of a new plan to invigorate Venezuela’s penitentiary system.

Ceballos highlighted that this operation in Tocuyito was a resounding success, thanks to citizen security bodies, such as the Bolivarian National Police and the Bolivarian National Guard, which have custody of Venezuela’s penitentiary centers.

Likewise, minister Ceballos said that authorities are working to end the criminal activities that took place within some penitentiary centers, with the aim of guaranteeing the peace, tranquility, and well-being of all Venezuelans.

“We can now say that we have 99% of our prisons well organized,” Ceballos said. “There is very little left before we can guarantee control of those penitentiary centers in which some adjustments need to be made,” he added, in reference to four smaller prisons that are still not included in the plan.

Operation Gran Cacique Guaicaipuro Tocuyito

Ceballos explained that, in the Carabobo state penitentiary center, they discovered a very significant “cache.” He recalled that the opposition sector wants to revive violence ahead 2024 presidential race, so they have tried to use prisons to achieve their goal.

In this regard, he reported that the material found in the penitentiary center will soon be shown to the public.

“We are also carrying out investigations on material of criminalistic interest that has been obtained, along with phone call tracking. We are going to expand all the investigations to look for connections” with ongoing criminal operations, Ceballos added.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

