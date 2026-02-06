Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—New car sales in Venezuela have grown by more than 120% over the course of 2025, with 38,000 units sold. Three brands captured 80% of the market share, marking an improvement in this sector of the Venezuelan economy. According to analysts, by the end of the first quarter of 2026, the country will have achieved 20 consecutive quarters (five years) of steady economic growth.

Carlos Rondón, president of the National Chamber of Commerce for Auto Parts (Canidra), stated this Wednesday, February 4, in an interview with Unión Radio that the supply of spare parts exceeds demand, ensuring sufficient availability for the national vehicle fleet.

Any significant presence of US and European auto corporations based in Venezuela was dismantled since the US empire launched its illegal sanctions against Venezuela in 2016 and 2018, earlier in some cases, and local manufacturing of cars fell to zero.

In recent years, with Venezuela’s economic recovery, car sales have improved, mostly driven through China’s imported units. Many analysts expect that the return of car factories to the Caribbean nation is a prerequisite to providing a final boost to demand and pushing for a more robust economic recovery.

Automotive sector growth and statistics

Rondón noted that the automotive sector has experienced significant growth over the past three years. He reported that 7,200 units were sold in 2023 and 17,500 in 2024—the latter representing a 140% increase and the highest growth rate in the sector in the region. Sales reached 38,000 units in 2025, and the goal for 2026 is to sell 50,000 units.

He noted that more than $140 million worth of spare parts also entered Venezuela in 2025. China was the largest supplier at $82 million (60%), followed by the US entity at $25 million (17%). Rondón reiterated that China is the main player in the sector, and he, as well as most analysts, agree its leadership and market share will continue to grow.

Impact of oil recovery and infrastructure

Rondón explained that the expected oil recovery in Venezuela, bolstered by the easing of illegal US sanctions, will be a determining factor in sustaining this momentum. In a country without a robust railway system, he added, virtually all transportation depends on private and freight vehicles.

Therefore, any improvement in oil activity—and in the economy in general—translates into greater mobility, increased transportation, and a subsequent rise in demand for auto parts and related services.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

