Ten thousand producers demonstrate regional capabilities and advance in the pillars of productive independence, territorial identity and state articulation towards the Communal State

The acting president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, led the National Meeting of Communal Economy this Wednesday, February 4th, at the Poliedro de Caracas. The event brought together approximately 10,000 community members from various regions of the country.

The event served as a platform to showcase products derived from regional production and reinforce the pillars of the self-managed economic model.

The meeting highlights the organizational capacity of Socially Owned Enterprises and Family Units, structured under a framework that prioritizes the territorial and strategic vocation of each region of the country.

Rodríguez emphasized that “a new economic model is born here, the people’s economic model,” while also underscoring that “this great popular mobilization demonstrates the productive capacity of Venezuela’s regions.”

The meeting’s central objectives are to achieve productive independence and exports, strengthen regional identity, showcase experiences, consolidate capacities, and generate strategic alliances. One hundred exhibitors presented their progress in five key areas: primary agri-food (planting, livestock, and fishing); agro-industrial processing (mills, sugar mills, processing plants, and packaging facilities); community services (logistics, transportation, telecommunications, and community banks); appropriate technology (artisanal irrigation, alternative energies, and adapted tools); and direct marketing (fairs, fixed points of sale, CLAP deliveries, and digital sales).

The acting president announced a strategic plan to substitute products destined directly for the Venezuelan people’s food basket, reaffirming the institutional support for self-managed economic models as the cornerstone of national productive development.

The event was supported by the Ministry of Popular Power for Communes, Social Movements, and Urban Agriculture, and involved the entire National Government in the process of transformation toward a Communal State.

During her address, Rodríguez reiterated Venezuela’s call for the release of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, linking political resistance with the strengthening of the people’s economy.