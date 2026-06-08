The young Venezuelan cadets of the Simón Bolívar Training Ship continue an intense program of historical and cultural activities and exchanges with the people of Santiago de Cuba, Cuba.

The vessel, known as the “Ambassador Without Borders,” arrived at the Rolando Roca Pacheco cruise pier in Santiago. This historic visit serves as the final stop of its 36th Foreign Instructional Cruise, titled “Seas of Union for the Dream of Bolívar.”

The training ship set sail on March 21 from La Guaira port, Venezuela, on its training cruise. It visited five Caribbean countries: Grenada, Dominica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Mexico, and Cuba.

Families, students, and Cuban workers flocked to the local port to tour the deck of the Venezuelan Navy’s sailing ship, learn its history, and talk with the crew. The vessel, considered a floating embassy of goodwill, remains in Santiago Bay, one of the most beautiful and strategically important in the Caribbean.

Testimonies from the day in Santiago de Cuba

The exchange between the two nations evokes the character of Liberator Simón Bolívar, an inspiration to the generations of José Martí and Fidel Castro. Participants emphasized the educational value of the visit, which allowed them to learn about the workings of the Venezuelan Navy and to strengthen historical bilateral ties.

“It was a magnificent experience to share with our brothers and sisters from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and to visit the Simón Bolívar ship, which represents the Liberator of the South American continent. He inspired generations like that of José Martí and later that of Fidel, the Centennial Generation,” commented a Cuban citizen.

The Cuban professional and educational sectors expressed their willingness to maintain cooperation and the sharing of knowledge with Venezuela, grounded in the shared legacies of brotherhood and friendship.

“You learn and get to know a little more about everything related to the Navy and what they do. The friendship between Cuba and Venezuela will always be there. It is wonderful to meet them, and we would love for them to come back; each time it will always be a new experience,” said Cuban visitor Aislen Almarales.

“Venezuela is my second homeland, and Cuba is my first. I am Cuban, and I am also Venezuelan, because the people of Venezuela welcomed me as one of their own. We continue Martí’s legacy. Venezuela will always have a daughter in me, because we always keep the affection and fervor of the Venezuelan people in mind. Whenever I have to go to Venezuela to share my knowledge in education, I will, because I am grateful. I am a daughter of Fidel,” said Marlene Maren, general director of the July 26 School City.

The days of cultural exchange between the new generations reaffirm the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations. Meanwhile, the Venezuelan ship’s official visit to the eastern Cuban port continues.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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