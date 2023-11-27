The Yemeni Armed Forces took control of the Israeli oil tanker Central Park off the coast of Yemen.

The incident occurred in the Gulf of Aden when Yemeni fighters boarded the Liberian-flagged vessel from the British company Zodiac and owned by Israeli national Eyal Ofer.

The company formed an event management team at its London headquarters and appealed for the safety of the 22 crew members.

At the helm of the ship is a Turkish captain accompanied by a multinational team of Russian, Vietnamese, Bulgarian, Indian, Georgian, and Filipino nationals. The vessel is carrying a full load of phosphoric acid.

The maritime security company Ambrey reported threats from the Yemeni resistance. According to the source, the US naval forces are aware of the incident but did not specify whether they came to their aid.

The Israeli freighter’s detention occurred after it was damaged in an alleged Iranian drone attack in the Indian Ocean on Friday, a week after the Yemenis captured an Israeli-owned freighter in the southern Red Sea.

Earlier this month, Yemen’s military command warned that it would attack Israeli-owned ships and allied ships in retaliation for the massacre of Palestinians in Gaza. Last week, we reported that Yemen’s armed forces captures Galaxy Leader, a Bahamian-flagged vessel owned by an Israeli businessman.

So far, the occupation bombings have left almost 15,000 people dead, including 6,000 children, according to Palestinian sources.

Ambrey recalled that the Yemenis threatened to attack the tanker on Saturday if it did not divert its course to the port of Hodeidah. A US coalition warship intercepted the Yemeni rebel message and asked the Central Park to ignore it.

(Al Mayadeen)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/ECS/SL

