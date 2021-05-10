Venezuela’s COVID-19 Brief for Sunday: 1,321 Cases, 11 Deaths and 91% Recovery Rate

Venezuela reached the 420th day of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic this Sunday, May 9. The country registered 1,321 new cases in the last 24 hours; of them 1,318 were cases of community-transmission and 3 were imported. Eleven deaths were also registered, as reported the executive vice president of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, through her Twitter account.

With this, the country accumulated a total of 207,870 infections and 2,291 deaths from the disease in 420 days. Among them, 14,811 cases reportedly remain active, with 8,779 patients receiving care in hospitals, 5,401 in comprehensive diagnosis centers, and 631 in private hospitals.

The percentage of recovery remains at 91%, given that 190,768 Venezuelans have overcome the disease.

Breakdown of the cases

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez informed that “La Guaira is the state where the highest number of new community cases were detected this Sunday (269), with active infections in 10 parishes; followed by Zulia (141) and Caracas (118).”

Regarding the imported cases, she informed that infections were detected in three men, from Panama, the Dominican Republic and Brazil, and all of them had entered the country through the state of La Guaira.

Deaths

Vice President Rodríguez also informed that 11 deaths from the coronavirus were registered on Sunday, bringing Venezuela to a total of 2,291 deaths resulting from the pandemic.

On this day, a 76-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man of Caracas lost their lives; 2 women aged 54 and 75 in Falcón; as well as one 33-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man in Sucre. In Anzoátegui, a man aged 64 and a woman aged 72 passed away; a 64-year-old man died in Guarico state; a 38-year-old man died in Apure; and a 65-year-old man in Amazonas.

New week of reopenings

Venezuela enters a new week of flexibility from Monday, when different sectors of the economy will be restarted, while maintaining the biosafety measures already known for the containment of the virus.

President Nicolás Maduro wrote this on a post in Twitter, and thanked the people for the commitments with which they are adopting and maintaining the scheme in the fight against the pandemic. He also urged everyone to keep their guard up for the protection of health and life.

Desde este lunes #10May hasta el domingo #16May será una semana de flexibilización económica, laboral y social. Agradezco la cooperación y la conciencia superior de todos y todas para asumir con responsabilidad estos 7 días. ¡Hay que cuidarse! Que nadie se relaje, ni se canse. pic.twitter.com/dM9mzMTfBy — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) May 9, 2021

The 7+7 scheme adopted by the government of Venezuela allows for a week of relative flexibilization for certain activities after a period of 7 days in voluntary radical quarantine. During the week of flexibility this time, to continue from Monday, May 10 to Sunday, May 16, even parks for recreation and leisure will be kept open.

7/7 Tal como lo informó el Pdte. @NicolasMaduro, a partir de mañana lunes #10May hasta el domingo #16May corresponde la semana de flexibilización económica y laboral en el país. Nuestro llamado al pueblo es a no relajar las medidas de prevención durante estos días. ¡Cuidémonos! — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) May 10, 2021

Featured image: Venezuelans are engaged in a heroic battle against COVID-19 amidst US and European blockade. File photo.

