Venezuela’s Delcy Rodríguez & Russia’s Sergey Lavrov Meet in Turkey

In order to deepen their cooperative alliance and mutual respect, the vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, held a meeting this Thursday, March 10, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov. The encounter occurred just a few days after the White House sent an official delegation to Caracas in order to alleviate the disruption in oil supplies caused by the recent unilateral and illegal economic coercive measures (euphemistically called sanctions) issued by the US against Russia.

The meeting took place on the eve of Rodríguez’s participation in the 2nd Antalya Diplomatic Forum, which will be held from Friday, March 11 to Sunday, March 13 in Turkey, with the goal of formulating joint actions to resolve global problems.

“We are happy to see each other at such an important moment for humanity,” said Rodríguez. “Venezuela attends this forum to present the truth.”

Regarding Rodríguez’s meeting with Lavrov—in which Venezuelan Foreign Minister Félix Plasencia also participated—the Russian Foreign Ministry, through its Telegram channel, reported that “the parties pointed out the dynamic development of bilateral relations in line with their strategic alliance, they reaffirmed the identity of the approaches of Russia and Venezuela on the most pressing world problems, and condemned the illegal sanctions used as an instrument of interference in the matters of sovereignty of the states.“

The dialogue between Rodríguez and Lavrov reaffirmed Venezuela’s position regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Venezuela advocates for the creation of conditions that allow reliable agreements to be reached, through a process of negotiation and dialogue, aiming at a prompt resolution of the conflict.

Vice President Rodríguez noted that Russia plays an important role in this process, while confirming that Venezuela defends the principle of equality between sovereign nations.

Sostuvimos reunión con nuestro buen amigo Serguéi Lavrov. Revisamos nuestras relaciones estratégicas bilaterales y el complejo escenario internacional. Venezuela reafirmó el principio de igualdad soberana de los Estados como vía para preservar los equilibrios en aras de la paz. pic.twitter.com/ZCTLATaTO0 — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) March 10, 2022

Rodríguez also said that Venezuela does not recognize hegemonic powers that seek to impose their will in the realm of international politics.

On Monday, March 7, the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, urged actors involved in the Ukraine conflict not to instigate military conflict and to respect the humanitarian corridors established to protect the civilian population, based on an agreement that should lead to a peaceful resolution between Russia and Ukraine.

On repeated occasions, Venezuela expressed its support for the peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and extended its hopes that favorable results in the dialogue will permit tranquility to be restored in the region.

Strengthening ties with the Republic of Turkey

In addition, Rodríguez held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Mevlüt Çavusoglu, with the goal of strengthening the strategic alliance between the Eurasian country and Venezuela. The two nations have more than 40 agreements in place covering agriculture, construction, economy, education, energy, health, transport, and tourism.

This friendly dialogue strengthened the strategic cooperation for joint development that was reaffirmed during a telephone conversation between the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on December 21, 2021.

Featured image: Russian delegation lead by Sergey Lavrov (left) and Venezuelan delegation led by Delcy Rodriguez (right) meet in Turkey on March 10. Photo: Twitter/@delcyrodriguezv.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

