Iran’s central military command has officially declared the Strait of Hormuz closed to all maritime traffic, citing US and Israeli violations of a memorandum of understating between Tehran and Washington.

In a formal statement on Saturday, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said the closure comes in response to “the explicit breach of the first clause of the post-war memorandum of understanding by the United States” and “the Zionist regime’s continuous and ongoing violations of the ceasefire in southern Lebanon.”

The statement began with a Quranic verse explaining the need to fight anti-religion forces who break their promises.

It said the closure of Hormuz is also a response to the Israeli regime’s continuous and ongoing violation of a ceasefire it has agreed to with the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

The statement added that the Israeli attacks have led to “brutal killings and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of oppressed people” in southern Lebanon, adding that the Israeli regime has also failed to withdraw its forces from those territories.

The military command said that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is the first step in response to the breach of commitments under the MoU by the US and its allies, adding that Iran will adopt further measures to compel the enemy to fulfill its obligations.

The Iran-US MoU, signed by presidents of the two countries early on Wednesday, was aimed at permanently ending the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, which began in late February and was halted by a ceasefire in early April.

The 14-article MoU requires Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key conduit for global energy flows, provided that the US and its allies completely end their aggression against Iran and its regional allies.

IRGC warns all ships to stay away from Hormuz

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy also issued a stern warning to all ships transiting the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, saying the Strait of Hormuz is closed and cautioning that approaching vessels will face consequences.

The statement warned all vessels to refrain from entering the strategic waterway, stating that the security of vessels that defy the order would be in danger.

“Absolutely refrain from any movement in the Strait of Hormuz until further notice,” the statement said.

It said the measure was being taken due to the Israeli regime’s aggression in Lebanon and the United States violations of its commitments in upholding the ceasefire.

(PressTV)