By Ibrahim Al-Amin – Oct 20, 2023

The West’s ongoing military support and international propaganda campaign to cover up the enemy’s crimes does not appear sufficient to ensure the success of the enemy campaign against Gaza Strip. The heinous crimes against civilians do not aid the enemy in achieving its lofty political goals, consequently the occupation government is seriously discussing preparations for a ground operation.

Regardless of the significant operational support provided by the West, led by the United States, the leadership of the occupation army is still confused and unclear on the strategy and timing of the ground operation. Particularly because they seem unable to agree upon the potential casualties and losses that may be inflicted by the Axis of Resistance forces outside of Palestine.

Coordination within the Axis of Resistance

In this context, Al-Akhbar learned that, [since the start of Al-Aqsa Flood,] all the forces of the Axis of Resistance, spanning across Arab and Islamic countries, have solidified strategies pointing at providing the highest level of “effective support” for the resistance in Palestine. Multiple joint operations rooms have been established to monitor the field conditions for tactical and strategic operations, in addition to political activities. Furthermore, numerous plans have been drawn up to reinforce the strength of several Resistance factions in various arenas.



Over the past 36 hours, the Resistance forces have translated this into practical steps. In addition to political stances rejecting the West’s demands to cease support for Gaza, a series of coordinated military operations have been carried out across multiple fronts. Palestinian Resistance factions continued to launch rockets deep into the heart of the entity, specifically into Tel Aviv. Moreover, a Palestinian Resistance group launched a Kornet ATGM at an enemy armored vehicle east of Khan Yunis. At the same time, the Al-Qassam Brigades carried out missile strikes from Lebanon towards the northern occupation settlements, while the Al-Quds Brigades detonated high explosive devices in Tulkarem, killing and wounding enemy soldiers. Meanwhile, Hezbollah continued its operations [destroying sensors, radar, and cameras] aimed at “blinding the occupation” along the Lebanese border.

According to Al-Akbar’s sources, the Resistance strikes against reconnaissance outposts have destroyed a significant amount of enemy technological systems, including advanced surveillance cameras capable of covering extensive areas, some with a range of up to 20 kilometers. Additionally, specialized radars for personnel and vehicles installed on towers in the locations have been destroyed, along with systems for intercepting communications and jamming, as well as specialized sensors that can use thermal imaging to remotely track any moving object across a wide area. According to the sources, the enemy is trying to compensate for these losses by deploying more high-altitude and medium-altitude drones to cover the border front.



Furthermore, Hezbollah has dealt a significant blow to the occupation armored units by destroying a significant number of enemy Merkava tanks. Among the destroyed tanks is a Merkava Mark V which boasts special armor and electronic jamming devices designed to thwart Kornet missiles. It is noteworthy that in recent days, the Resistance has heavily utilized the Kornet missile system as a multi-purpose tactical weapon. This reflects a vast stockpile of these missiles in their possession in conjunction with various types that have yet to be deployed.

Activating Battlefield Unity

Simultaneously, the Joint Operations Room of the Axis of Resistance organized operations in other battlefields. A group of Iraqi Resistance factions carried out multiple drone strikes against US bases in Iraq and Syria, causing direct casualties. The United States later announced that its naval units intercepted missiles launched by Ansarallah in Yemen, but did not specify whether the missiles targeted its own warships or military points inside occupied Palestine. According to the occupation army radio, “Israeli officials confirm to us that between two and five missiles were launched from Yemen and targeted Israel.”

The Kataib Hezbollah Resistance group in Iraq also targeted the illegal US occupation base at Al-Tanf on the border triangle between Syria, Iraq and Jordan with artillery, missiles, and drones. The Resistance group also announced a drone attack on the US Ain al-Assad base west of Baghdad, two days after the same base was subjected to a similar attack by drones at the same time as another attack on the Al-Harir base in northern Iraq. Yesterday evening, strong explosions were heard in Deir Ezzor and Al-Omar oil fields. At the same time, the gas line connecting to the Coneco natural gas plant, which is controlled by the US occupation army through its base in the northern countryside of Deir Ezzor, eastern Syria, was blown up.

Meanwhile, large groups of Iraqi fighters and civilians have started moving towards the Iraqi border with Jordan. According to Al-Akbar’s sources, this coordinated action is part of an organized strategic framework and will include tens of thousands of people in the coming days. This has prompted Israeli military movements along the Jordanian-Palestinian border.

Al-Akhbar news learned that the operational coordination between the Resistance Forces aims to pressure the enemy on multiple fronts and make it clear to Washington that its threats against the forces and nations of the Axis of Resistance will be met with direct action, not mere words. This led to an unprecedented rise in US and Israeli security measures. Several diplomatic missions in the region have been closed, and the US Department of State has issued a warning to its citizens worldwide, urging them to exercise caution due to the potential for retaliatory strikes against US interests as a result of its support for the occupation in Palestine. At the same time, “Israel” advised its citizens in foreign countries to return directly to Tel Aviv, while urging various Arab and regional governments to take measures to safeguard “Israeli” businesses, embassies, and citizens due to the widespread mobilization against the enemy in the Arab and Islamic world.

This information suggests that the existing coordination between the Axis of Resistance forces will translate into significant political and popular actions against Zionist aggression and the US presence in the region as popular support for the Palestinian Resistance surges in countries within the Axis of Resistance. These actions are part of a growing campaign to increase on-the-ground support for the Resistance both inside and outside of Palestine. This is particularly crucial as the enemy has intensified its security and military activities in the West Bank and urged Jordan to “exert maximum efforts” to prevent any movement of people through its territory.

US parameters for the ground operation

In the midst of these developments, Israel buzzed with news that a decision to launch a ground operation has been approved, and the military has been tasked with presenting detailed plans for approval at the political level. It is evident that Washington is now in control of “Israeli” decisions, as leaked reports from President Joe Biden’s meetings with Israeli officials two days ago revealed that Washington “provides significant political and military support to Israel and will prevent any international institution from issuing a call for a ceasefire or limitations.” However, the US, in return, demanded that the enemy commanders ensure that the goals of any ground operation are realistic and achievable. Enemy media noted that, in reply to enemy ministers who stated “a ground operation is necessary,” US President Biden responded by demanding they define the goals of such an operation. President Biden also publicly stated that he never told “Israel’s” leaders that the US military would join the fight against Hezbollah if the latter launched a preemptive war against the occupation.



Al-Akhbar learned that the leadership of the Al-Qassam Brigades and Al-Quds Brigades informed the Joint Operations Room of the Axis of Resistance that it is in a state of complete readiness, and that the Israeli aggression has not disrupted its capabilities in any significant way. They also confirmed that their preparations for countering any ground assault are well underway, and they are fully equipped to deliver severe blows to the occupation forces. Al-Akbar’s sources have confirmed that the enemy has failed to destroy the tunnel system in Gaza Strip, that the operation to mobilize thousands of Resistance fighters has not been interrupted, and that the Resistance also possesses multiple new secret weapons specifically designed for ground confrontations.



(Al-Akhbar)

Translated by Orinoco Tribune



OT/DZ/JRE

