A Venezuelan mission of electoral observers, dispatched by the National Assembly of Venezuela, has arrived in Quito, Ecuador, to accompany the early presidential and legislative elections in the country.

The electoral observation mission, which will accompany the early elections in Ecuador to be held on Sunday, August 20, comprises Venezuelan National Assembly Deputies Enrique Ramos, Carolina García, Fernando Bastidas, Azucena Jaspe, Carlos Mogollón, and Nancy Ascencio.

#18Ago || Misión venezolana de observadores internacionales acompaña elecciones anticipadas del 20 de agosto en Ecuador pic.twitter.com/42MNoCypiZ — Asamblea Nacional 🇻🇪 (@Asamblea_Ven) August 18, 2023

The Venezuelan mission—invited by Ecuador—held a meeting with the president of the Ecuadorian National Electoral Council, Diana Atamaint, after arriving in the country on Wednesday, August 16.

The Venezuelan mission also monitored the voting processes of imprisoned people, and the vote from home process for voters with 75% physical and motor disabilities and people over 50 years of age.

The participation of the Venezuelan electoral mission in the Ecuadorian elections is another milestone in the progressive recognition of Venezuelan institutions by the countries of the region, after the failed US-led attempt not to recognize the legitimate institutions of Venezuela during the Guaidó coup years.

This Sunday, more than 13.4 million Ecuadorian voters are eligible to participate in the early presidential and legislative elections.

The winners will complete the 2021-2025 presidential term and legislative terms, interrupted in May by the current president, neoliberal Guillermo Lasso, who applied the constitutional mechanism of “cross death” and dissolved the National Assembly (of opposition majority) when it was about to vote on his impeachment.

The elections are taking place in a shadow of fear, after the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, which occurred last week, only 10 days before the elections.

Ecuadorian Interior Minister Juan Zapata announced that 100,000 security officials will be deployed throughout to provide security during the elections.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF/BLA

