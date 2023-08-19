The president of Venezuelan Federation of Industries (Fedeindustria), Orlando Camacho, explained in an interview that the Venezuelan economy has grown progressively in the last months, due to an increase in consumption and commerce.
Camacho stated that the national economy is in the best shape of the last few years, and forecast economic growth of 5% in 2023, especially in the last three months, when consumption increases.
President Maduro Signs Decree Activating Special Economic Zones
“In addition to the Recovery, Growth and Economic Prosperity Plan launched in August 2018 by the president of Venezuela, we have a new legal framework that allows us to show results of understanding and that the State is complying with what has been offered,” the head of Fedeindustria said.
#Entrevista Orlando Camacho Presidente de #Fedeindustria por @primerapagina pic.twitter.com/Lr7UHYRGvp
— Fedeindustria (@fedeindustria) August 17, 2023
He pointed out that the private sector has shown willingness to invest in new business ventures, new companies, and industries that are being created. He added that the entrepreneurial sector is also boosting the national economy.
Orlando Camacho also referred to the Tax Harmonization Law, the Special Economic Zones Law, and the New Ventures Law—three new legal instruments with which the Venezuelan government is trying to back up the economy.
Camacho stated that these laws have strengthened the confidence of the business sector in State institutions. Moreover, the national, regional, and municipal governments maintain constant dialogue and exchange with the economic and business associations in order to seek solutions, he said.
“The bad propaganda about Venezuela abroad has boosted the prices of domestic products above the imported ones,” he stated.
He also highlighted how the Venezuelan government is constantly working for economic restructuring in order to solve the crisis and help the economy grow.
(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/SC/AF/BLA
Ana Perdigón
-
Ana Perdigón#molongui-disabled-linkAugust 18, 2023
-
Ana Perdigón#molongui-disabled-linkAugust 18, 2023
-
Ana Perdigón#molongui-disabled-linkAugust 16, 2023
-
Ana Perdigón#molongui-disabled-link
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)