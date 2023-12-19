Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yván Gil spoke out to condemn the interference of the government of Canada in the country’s internal affairs; in particular, in the border dispute between Venezuela and Guyana over the Essequibo territory.

Gil responded this Monday, December 18, via social media, to his Canadian counterpart Mélanie Joly, and noted that Canada’s intervention in the territorial dispute is hostile and a provocation. In addition, Gil noted that the Essequibo dispute is not Canada’s concern.

Likewise, he warned that the peaceful route defined by the 1966 Geneva Agreement would not be altered, which is why he recommended that she take care of Canada’s affairs instead of interfering in the affairs of other nations.

“The territorial controversy over Guayana Esequiba is not a matter for your concern,” wrote Foreign Minister Gil. “I recommend that Mélanie Joly take care of her own problems. Canada’s position is interventionist, hostile, and a provocation. We will not allow you to disturb our peaceful path; we have an agenda that is well defined by the 1966 Geneva Agreement, and you are not part of it.”

On December 15, the government of Canada announced—through a statement—that it supports the government of Guyana in the border dispute with Venezuela. It stated that Canada reaffirms its support for the sovereignty of Guyana and seeks a peaceful and diplomatic solution to the dispute at the International Court of Justice.

The 1966 Geneva Agreement, however, stipulated that a court could only be granted jurisdiction over this matter if it was agreed upon by both parties, namely, Venezuela and Guyana, and Venezuela has never agreed to hand the case over to the International Court of Justice. Incidentally, Guyana does not recognize the International Court of Justice either, as President Maduro pointed out when he met with Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali last week.

On December 14, President Nicolás Maduro and his Guyanese counterpart, Irfaan Ali, signed a joint declaration in which they committed their nations to maintaining dialogue and peace to resolve the territorial dispute under international law and according to the 1966 Geneva Agreement.

Canada is a former United Kingdom colony and it remains part of the Commonwealth of Nations comprising 56 former UK colonies characterized by their recognition of British King Charles III as their head of state.

UK coordinating closely with Canada

This Monday, Minister Gil also denounced the United Kingdom for its intervention in the territorial controversy between Venezuela and Guyana. Gil issued a statement upon learning of the visit this Monday to Guyana by the British Minister for the Americas, David Rutley.

Venezuela’s Minister of Foreign Affairs wrote, in a statement, that “the former empire, invader, and slaver, which illegally occupied the territory of Guayana Esequiba and acted in a devious and sneaky manner against the interests of Venezuela, insists on intervening in a territorial controversy that they themselves created.”

Gil emphasized that the controversy “will be resolved directly between the parties. The only valid action of the United Kingdom will be the recognition of its responsibility under international law and the obligations derived from the Geneva Agreement of 1966. We will stop this new filibuster that is trying to destabilize our region.”

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

