Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Venezuela’s Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía partially resumed domestic and international passenger flights on Tuesday, September 1, nearly 10 weeks after the catastrophic June 24 double earthquake forced the closure of the country’s principal air hub.

Commercial passenger service is now operating from provisional terminals constructed in an airport parking area while rehabilitation of the permanent facilities continues. Transport Minister Francisco Garcés said the more than 10,000-square-meter complex was completed in just 35 days and initially restores approximately 25% of the airport’s pre-earthquake operations.

Garcés reported that the opening-day schedule comprised 11 flights—seven domestic and four international. The first departure connected Maiquetía with Valera, Trujillo state, marking the restoration of regular passenger service after more than two months of diversions and reduced international connectivity.

As expected, long lines were reported during the reopening journey. However, local media reported that most passengers agreed that an effective operational protocol was implemented.

#EnVideo📹| Para reactivar y garantizar la interconexión aérea del país, comenzaron a operar terminales temporales en el Aeropuerto Internacional Simón Bolívar de Maiquetía, en el estado La Guaira. El presidente de la Comisión Presidencial para la Evaluación de Habitabilidad de… pic.twitter.com/dyYRVkZr4C — Ministerio de Comunicación e Información (@mippci_ven) September 1, 2026

Temporary terminals completed in 35 days

The provisional complex is divided into four independent areas for domestic and international departures and arrivals. Garcés placed its initial capacity at 720 passengers in the international area and 496 passengers on domestic flights.

Despite being a contingency solution, the new infrastructure includes check-in counters, immigration and customs controls, baggage-handling systems, air-conditioned waiting areas, Wi-Fi, charging stations, restrooms, medical assistance, surveillance systems, and accessibility facilities. Passengers will be transferred between the terminals and aircraft aboard air-conditioned buses.

“Maiquetía has taken off and is already receiving domestic and international passengers through the connections being made today,” Garcés said. “This is the result of the intense work carried out by our workers, which made it possible to put these high-capacity, high-quality temporary facilities at the service of all Venezuelans and those who visit us in just 35 days.”

The transport minister said the temporary scheme is expected to recover 40% of the airport’s previous operational capacity within two months and reach 60% by the end of 2026. He added that the facilities meet the required airport safety and operational standards.

At least six airlines—Laser, Estelar, Conviasa, Venezolana, Turkish Airlines, and American Airlines—participated in the preparations and operational drills conducted before the reopening. Approximately four simulations were carried out to evaluate passenger processing, security and immigration controls, baggage handling, circulation, and boarding procedures.

Reconnecting Venezuela after the earthquakes

The earthquakes, measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 and occurring only 39 seconds apart, were the strongest to strike Venezuela in more than a century. They killed more than 6,500 people, left nearly 17,900 without housing, and caused extensive destruction across La Guaira state.

Simón Bolívar International Airport sustained severe damage to its runways, control tower, pedestrian connections, and passenger and cargo facilities. Commercial passenger operations were consequently suspended, with most airlines temporarily rerouting flights through Arturo Michelena International Airport in Valencia, Carabobo state, and General José Antonio Anzoátegui International Airport in Barcelona, Anzoátegui state.

Cargo flights resumed on August 5 as the first stage of Maiquetía’s progressive reactivation, restoring an important logistics channel for humanitarian supplies, imports, and Venezuelan exports. Hundreds of workers subsequently participated in the construction of the provisional passenger facilities under the Venezuela Reborn Plan while structural rehabilitation continued elsewhere at the airport.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez inspected the recovery work last weekend. In early July, Rodríguez requested the implementation of an alternate-runway plan to restore commercial flights as soon as safety conditions permitted.

The reopening represents one of the most visible advances in Venezuela’s post-earthquake reconstruction, restoring the country’s principal international gateway amid the immense material requirements of the recovery and the continuing burden imposed by Washington’s illegal economic blockade.

Security deployment and passenger guidance

Venezuela’s Interior Ministry reported that more than 600 officers from various state security agencies were deployed for the reopening. The operation covers the airport facilities, nearby hotels, and the main roads connecting Caracas with La Guaira.

The Maiquetía International Airport Institute urged travelers to confirm flight schedules and departure airports directly with their respective airlines, as some services may continue operating temporarily from other Venezuelan airports.

Passengers are advised to complete online check-in whenever available and arrive two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international departures. Access to the provisional terminals is restricted to ticketed passengers, while assistance for older adults, people with reduced mobility, and other travelers requiring special support remains available.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SL