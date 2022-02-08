Venezuela’s Minister of Interior Rates Operation Guaicaipuro 2 as Success

On Monday, February 7, Venezuelan Minister of Interior Relations, Justice and Peace Remigio Ceballos qualified operation Guaicaipuro 2, carried out in Las Tejerías, as a success. The operation effectively dismantled the criminal organization it set out to confront, and made the region a safer place.

During an interview on Estado Venezolana de Televisión (VTV), Ceballos detailed how the operation neutralized a dangerous criminal gang. Four individuals were arrested while others were neutralized via other means.

“We were able to dismantle a dangerous gang and its members,” Ceballos said. “We have four people detained, there were a few confrontations in which some people were injured. Others faced justice, they attacked the police force, and have now been neutralized through our actions.”

Similarly, he added that several small cabins, through which the offenders were exercising partial control over a highway in the center of the region, had been demolished.

Ceballos, who is also the vice president of peace and citizen security, noted that during the operation weapons and communications devices were confiscated, along with the accounting books of a mafia which was active in Las Tejerías, in the state of Aragua.

He remarked that they are currently searching for other accomplices, and that they will be opening new operations bases in the region through which to coordinate their actions and guarantee the safety of its residents.

Ceballos specified that 19 police checkpoints will be installed in the region in order to prevent further violence and crime, in an effort to permanently secure the control of Venezuelan territory and guarantee peace for all citizens.

He explained that these criminal organizations were involved in drug trafficking, extortion, kidnappings, assassinations, theft, and homicide.

Operation Guaicaipuro 2

Early last Sunday morning, operation Guaicaipuro 2 was initiated by officials of Venezuela’s Bolivarian National Police (PNB) and the Scientific, Penal and Criminal Investigation Service Corps (CICPC).

The security forces were searching for criminal organizations active in the Tejerías region and led, according to unofficial reports, by Carlos Enrique Gómez “El Conejo” [“The Rabbit”], who allegedly worked in league with members of the gang headed by Carlos Revete, otherwise known as “Koki.”

Featured image: Venezuelan Minister of Interior Relations, Justice and Peace, Remigio Ceballos (right), instructing a group of his officers (left). Photo: RedRadioVE.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

