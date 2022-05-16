Omar Barboza Appointed New Coordinator for Oppositional Unitary Platform (G4)

The opposition alliance known as the Unitary Platform of Venezuela, representing the extreme right of Venezuela’s opposition, also known as G4, appointed Omar Barboza as its new coordinator. He is a member of the Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT) party, a political party born after the division of Acción Democrática, and he also served as a deputy to the National Assembly. Barboza was also governor of Zulia state between 1985 and 1989.

However, Gerardo Blyde was ratified by the right-wing political organizations that make up this opposition group, as head of the delegation to attend the negotiation process with the Bolivarian Government if resumed in Mexico.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela: Opposition’s Ecarri Denounces G4 Sectarianism Before EU

The information became known after it was disclosed through some local news outlets close to the Venezuelan opposition, that affirmed that Omar Barboza is the replacement for Enrique Mendoza, Ramón Guillermo Aveledo and Jesús “Chúo” Torrealba, the previous coordinators of this opposition group.

#AlMediodía 🇻🇪| ¿Omar Barboza nuevo coordinador de la Unidad? No te pierdas nuestra sección #EntreFuerteYDulce con @jessivallenilla y @acostacarlostv 📹Vea todos nuestros programas completos en nuestra APP EVTV Plus y en nuestro canal de YouTube EVTV Miami pic.twitter.com/teMoUQqnJJ — EVTV (@EVTVMiami) May 12, 2022

The radical sectors of the so-called Unitary Platform participated in the regional elections of November 21, 2021. Everything indicates that they are now preparing to join the presidential race that will take place in Venezuela in 2024, according to the Magna Carta.

RELATED CONTENT: Capriles Changes Position on Sanctions Ahead of 2024 Presidential Election in Venezuela

Who is Barbosa?

When reviewing Omar Barboza’s background, it stands out that in the opposition environment they consider him a fair person, with great maturity and negotiating capacity. He is even seen as a leader totally opposed to the scandalous figure of Henry Ramos Allup.

Omar Barboza? Para los que no recuerden quién es, es el señor bien mayor que fue Presidente un año de la AN y en ese año no pasó absolutamente NADA, es como si ese año no existió q la gente ni lo recuerda. https://t.co/CLNU2mUUqk — Rosbr (@Rosmarbr) May 13, 2022

On the other hand, he is known as a firm politician in terms of his militancy on the right, which adds to his vast experience. They also point out that he is not a man with presidential aspirations, which differentiates him from most oppositional spokespersons in Venezuela. Recently in Venezuelan local news a list of possible oppositional presidential candidates circulated with more than 70 names on it, something alarming in other countries but not a surprise for the Venezuelan opposition.

Featured image: Omar Barboza (right) greeting Acción Democrática politician Henry Ramos Allup (left). Photo: RedRadioVE.

(RedRadioVE) by José Manuel Blanco Díaz, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.