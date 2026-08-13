More than 175 members of the US empire-based organization Veterans for Peace have reaffirmed their support for Cuba, Palestine, and the liberation of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, while voicing its opposition to ongoing raids by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency and the violent deportations of migrant workers promoted by the US regime.

During the organization’s annual convention, held from August 6 to 9 in the University of Missouri in Kansas City, participants debated and discussed international conflicts, solidarity with other peoples, and the consequences of Washington’s imperial actions around the world. The solidarity organization has around 150 chapters across the US settler colony, and is mainly made up of combat veterans and medical personnel who attacked Vietnam during the empire’s invasion in the mid-20th century.

Among their main demands was the need to increase funds for hospitals run by the Veterans Administration. This accompanied a demand to guarantee medical care for former soldiers affected by exposure to Agent Orange, an herbicide used during the Vietnam War, and to finance treatments for the millions of Vietnamese who continue to suffer the aftereffects of the biological crime.

American veterans burned their military uniforms at a vigil honoring Aaron Bushnell, hosted by Veterans for Peace. pic.twitter.com/068DcjawsA — GBC (@GBC_Press) August 12, 2026

The event’s agenda included panels on Palestine, veterans’ participation in humanitarian actions and solidarity flotillas, opposition to ICE operations, and a demand for the release of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who were both kidnapped by US imperialist forces during the brutal invasion of Venezuela on January 3.

One of the highlights was the presence of a Vietnamese delegation led by Dr Nguyen Hong Son, president of the Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin, who emphasized the historical ties of solidarity between Vietnam and Cuba. “Cuba and Vietnam share a long history of solidarity,” Son explained. “We are very proud of that history. Cuba has always stood by Vietnam when we needed it. We are ready to support Cuba.”

The panel further recalled Vietnam’s consistent support for Cuba during debates or motions in international bodies, as well as contributions through shipments of rice and assistance for the development of agricultural production on the island.

In a panel dedicated to Latin America, former Veterans for Peace president Gerry Condon spoke about solidarity delegations organized to Nicaragua. Lawyer and writer Daniel Kovalik, author of “The Plot to Overthrow Venezuela,” analyzed the ongoing illegal US sanctions, the long history of the empire’s regime-change attempts, and coups d’état orchestrated by US imperialism against the late Bolivarian leader Hugo Chávez, as well as the recent kidnapping President Maduro.

Mark Friedman, a member of the Hands Off Cuba committee, presented the economic situation in the island nation and urged strengthening solidarity campaigns, including initiatives to send prenatal vitamins and support for Cuban mothers.

Friedman called for active solidarity, including Global Health Partners’ campaign to provide medicines for the besieged Caribbean nation, and also condemned Washington’s attempts to criminalize those involved in the noble work of solidarity.

During the convention, Veterans for Peace approved a statement rejecting accusations by US Senator Marco Rubio against Cuba and against US peace activists who maintain solidarity ties with the island. The organization demonstrated that measures applied by Washington for decades have affected Cuba’s economic development and limited access to essential resources.

As part of the activities, a Cuba solidarity table, staffed by members of About Face/Veterans for Peace and Hands Off Cuba, circulated highly valued informational materials and gathered 30 veterans interested in participating in solidarity initiatives for the island to plan their next action.

The group also expressed its rejection of what it described as a new escalation of ideological confrontation within the US settler entity, as the White House initiates a new anti-communist tirade. Veterans for Peace reaffirmed that it will continue defending international solidarity actions, human rights, and freedom of expression.

(Telesur) with Orinoco Tribune content and editing

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU