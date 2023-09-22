The vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, has responded to the US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols, after Nichols expressed his support to Guyana for supposedly “developing its own natural resources,” referring to an arbitration—supported by the US—that upheld historically Venezuelan territory as part of Guyana, in order to promote an oil bid from Exxon Mobil.

Through her X account, Rodríguez reminded Nichols that the United States, together with the United Kingdom, are the main perpetrators of the fraudulent ruling against Venezuela.

“It sounds odd to hear talk of international law in the mouths of those who don’t stop for a minute in their undermining and violations of international law across the planet,” said the vice president in her message.

She further stated that Venezuela will defend its sovereign rights against such “false progressivism” that tries to “wash hands already tarnished by surrender to Exxon Mobil,” pointing out that Guyana must respect international law instead of hiding behind Exxon Mobil and its imperialist owners.

EE.UU. apoya el derecho soberano de Guyana a desarrollar sus propios recursos naturales. Los esfuerzos por infringir la soberanía de Guyana son inaceptables. Hacemos un llamado a Venezuela para que respete el derecho internacional, incluido el laudo arbitral de 1899 y el proceso… — Brian A. Nichols (@WHAAsstSecty) September 20, 2023

In response to the US interference, President Nicolás Maduro condemned the “unacceptable conspiracy” that intends to strip Venezuela of its territorial rights.

In a post published via his X account, President Maduro repudiated the insolent interference of the United States, “who have manipulated and bought, through Exxon Mobil and the [US] Southern Command, the politicians of Guyana.”

Desde Venezuela rechazamos firmemente la intromisión insolente de los EEUU, quienes han manipulado y comprado a través de la Exxon Mobil y el Comando Sur, a los serviles políticos de Guyana que poco a poco han convertido en una colonia a esta nación. Es una confabulación… https://t.co/oJVwR6M7sl — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) September 20, 2023

“It is an unacceptable conspiracy that intends to strip us of the sovereign rights that belong to the Venezuelan people,” added the head of state. “Rest assured that the truth will prevail over these vile pretensions and the Venezuela of Bolívar will triumph!”

Venezuela described the bidding round undertaken by Guyana as illegal, in which it made maritime areas within the Essequibo—which is currently the disputed area between the two countries—available for oil bids.

The first bidding round for Guyana’s oil blocks closed on September 12. Six companies—including the US corporation ExxonMobil—submitted bids for eight out of the 14 blocks that were put up for auction.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/ECS/AU

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.