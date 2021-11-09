Vice President Rodríguez Announces Which Vaccines will be Given to Venezuelan Children

With the immunization campaign beginning to target a wider sector of the Venezuelan population, Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez informed the public which vaccines would be authorized for children between two and eleven years old.

This Monday marked the beginning of the vaccination for immunocompromised children between two and eleven years old.

Rodríguez, while at El Ávila Psycho-Pedagogic Institute, located in El Paraíso de Caracas Parish, commented that Venezuela is authorized to administer the Cuban vaccine Soberana 02 to children between two and eleven years old.

Additionally, she noted that in the upcoming weeks the authorizations to administer the Cuban vaccine Abdala, and a Chinese vaccine, would be obtained.

“Today we started vaccinating children of two years and older in the capital region,” Rodriguez said. “Alongside the vaccine candidate Soberana 2, soon we will have permission to use Abdala and a Chinese vaccine. All of this to protect out children.”

At El Ávila Psycho-Pedagogic Institute, 122 children with special educational needs were vaccinated with the objective of protecting this group of the population against a COVID-19 outbreak.

Rodríguez highlighted that the country has enough vaccines to immunize the whole population, and called on all unvaccinated individuals to make a visit to a health center.

On a similar note, the Minister of Health Carlos Alvarado explained that the vaccination of children with disabilities between the ages of two and eleven began on November 8.

Alvarado indicated that the national authorities are aware of 2,700 children in Venezuela who suffer from some degree of disability.

He added that prior to administering the vaccine to these individuals, it is necessary to carry out a pediatric evaluation and evaluate their nutritional needs.

Featured image: Child receives COVID-19 vaccination. RedRadioVE.

(RedRadioVE)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

