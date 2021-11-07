Venezuela to Receive Another 2.5 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines Through COVAX

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has confirmed that by the end of this month, Venezuela will receive 2.5 million Sinopharm vaccine doses through the COVAX mechanism.

PAHO Deputy Director Jabas Barbosa informed that Venezuela has already made the required payments to purchase 12 million vaccines through COVAX.

According to Barbosa, “Venezuela will receive, probably around the third week of November, another 2.5 million Sinopharm doses.”

During a press conference, Barbosa added that the Venezuelan authorities are negotiating for an additional COVAX delivery of 6.2 million Sinopharm doses.

Barbosa also explained that, when PAHO receives the list of countries for each round of COVAX allocation, the organization contacts the producer and the nation to verify that all requirements are ready.

Once the requirements are verified and are complete, the date, quantity of doses and the exact arrival flights are informed.

Barbosa highlighted that in Latin America and the Caribbean the percentage of the vaccinated population is reaching 46%, thus having been able to exceed the immunization goal of 40% in the region.

“At least 32 countries have reached the WHO goal of a 40% vaccine coverage, and many more are on their way to reaching it by the end of the year,” Barbosa pointed out. “Such progress is encouraging.”

Until now, Venezuela has received 2.5 million Sinopharm doses and just over 693,000 Sinovac doses through COVAX.

The last COVAX batch that Venezuela received was at the beginning of October; the country received 2.6 million doses from COVAX, which were used for the mass vaccination campaign.

During the weekend, President Nicolás Maduro highlighted that nine states in the country have exceeded the 70% vaccination goal established for the end of October, while in the country, overall, 67% of the population have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Featured image: People getting their COVID-19 vaccine doses in Venezuela. Photo: RedRadioVE

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

