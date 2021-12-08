Vuelta a la Patria: 187 Venezuelans Return Home from Argentina

On Tuesday, December 7, 187 Venezuelan migrants arrived in Caracas from Argentina on a Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services (CONVIASA) flight as part of the Vuelta a la Patria [Return to the Homeland] Program. This was informed by Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister, Félix Plasencia.

Plasencia stressed that the Bolivarian government will continue to bring joy and reunite Venezuelan families as part of an initiative that has resulted from President Nicolás Maduro’s commitment to the Venezuelan people.

The Venezuelan nationals, who boarded the CONVIASA flight from the Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires, decided to return to their country after having faced discrimination or violation of their fundamental rights in Argentina.

Seguimos sumando sonrisas y uniendo familias venezolanas con el Plan Vuelta a la Patria. Esta jornada con salida desde el Aeropuerto Internacional Ezeiza en la Ciudad de Buenos Aires nos deja como resultado 187 connacionales listos para volver a casa ¡Aquí los esperamos! pic.twitter.com/6LkwZMR7ht — Felix Plasencia (@PlasenciaFelix) December 7, 2021

So far, the Vuelta a la Patria program has repatriated more than 27,537 Venezuelans from 19 countries. All these flights have been carried out under strict COVID-19 biosecurity protocols.

The Vuelta a la Patria program was created by President Nicolás Maduro with the aim of offering support and assistance to Venezuelan migrants who voluntarily wish to return to Venezuela.

Featured image: Venezuelans in CONVIASA’s Caracas-bound flight from Buenos Aires, Argentina, as part of the Vuelta a la Patria repatriation program. Photo: Twitter / @PlasenciaFelix (Últimas Noticias) Translation: Orinoco Tribune OT/GMS/SC

