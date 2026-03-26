 Why Has China Remained Stable Amid Soaring Global Oil Prices?: People’s Daily Rui Ping – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 26, 2026
Car owners refuel at a gas station in Shijingshan district, Beijing on March 23, 2026, the day when the National Development and Reform Commission announced a temporary adjustment to refined oil prices. Photo: Li Hao/GT.

Car owners refuel at a gas station in Shijingshan district, Beijing on March 23, 2026, the day when the National Development and Reform Commission announced a temporary adjustment to refined oil prices. Photo: Li Hao/GT.