 Asymmetric Economic War: Iran Challenges US Dollar, Demanding Oil Be Sold in Chinese Yuan, as it Targets US Corporations – Orinoco Tribune – News and opinion pieces about Venezuela and beyond
March 22, 2026
A visual composition featuring the flag of Iran on one side and US currency on the other side, and text saying that Iran's war strategy targets the US dollar and corporations. Photo: Geopolitical Economy Report.

A visual composition featuring the flag of Iran on one side and US currency on the other side, and text saying that Iran's war strategy targets the US dollar and corporations. Photo: Geopolitical Economy Report.